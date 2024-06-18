Visit our Richmond Hospital Redevelopment Project pop-up information booth

If you missed it, don’t worry as we have several more engagement opportunities to come for staff, patients, families and the Richmond community.

The team handed out information sheets and answered questions about the new nine-floor acute care tower, the Yurkovich Family Pavilion. They were also well stocked with free coffee and snacks for anyone who popped by to meet the team.​

With another busy year ahead, the project team is working diligently to bring the Richmond Hospital campus rejuvenation to life. They also want to make sure that you can follow our progress and stay up-to-date on our latest activities. Check out some of our upcoming events: ​

Pop-up information booth

Monday, February 13 from 11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Richmond Hospital Lobby

Learn more about the project and ask your questions.

Virtual public information session

Late March 2023

Details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Members of the public and the Richmond community are welcome to join this virtual public information session to learn more about the Richmond Hospital project. Join Richmond Hospital and VCH leaders to hear about the latest project updates, our next steps and participate in a question and answer session.

Learn more about the Richmond Hospital Redevelopment Project at engage.vch.ca/rhr