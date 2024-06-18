Do not mistake dangerous carbon monoxide (CO) exposure symptoms with heatstroke or a hangover this summer

Vancouver, BC (August 9, 2023) - As British Columbians pack their camping supplies and get ready to venture out to campgrounds, lakes, cabins, and outdoor music festivals, Technical Safety BC and Vancouver Coastal Health are reminding people to be aware of the dangers of carbon monoxide (CO) exposure and understand its symptoms.

Known as the “silent killer”, CO is a byproduct of many common fuel-burning appliances, including portable stoves/heaters, barbeques, firepits, kerosene lamps, gas-fired generators, and refrigerators.

While getting out to explore BC’s outdoor beauty is top of mind, many British Columbians continue to be unaware of the danger CO exposure can pose when appliances are used in enclosed spaces, such as tents or RVs. A 2021 survey conducted by Research Co. on behalf of Technical Safety BC found that a startling 23 per cent of British Columbians who have camped in the past two years do not see any risk in using a fuel-burning appliance inside their tent.

Simple measures such as taking the time to learn about CO awareness and bringing a portable CO detector for the RV or camper can make all the difference when looking to safely enjoy the outdoors with friends and family.

CO is a colourless, odourless, and tasteless gas that interferes with the body’s ability to absorb oxygen. Prolonged exposure can cause CO poisoning, resulting in serious injury or death. Carbon-monoxide poisoning has caused 118 deaths in B.C. between 2012 and 2022. Due to the nature of CO symptoms, most victims don’t realize they have been exposed until it’s too late.

In fact, initial CO exposure symptoms can be mistaken for those of heatstroke or a hangover. With many British Columbians choosing to consume alcohol on these trips, this underscores the need for increased vigilance, and awareness of proper CO exposure prevention and intervention.