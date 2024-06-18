Help inform the future of care at Lions Gate Hospital

Your input will help develop Health Vision Lions Gate Hospital which will inform best practices for the delivery of health-care services, consider key findings from previous planning exercises, and incorporate the latest data that reflects current and projected health-care needs.

Once completed, Health Vision Lions Gate Hospital will help health-care services within the campus to remain aligned with the evolving health-care needs of the local North Shore community and the broader region. Health Vision Lions Gate Hospital will also provide a unified vision for the development of the campus for the next 30 years, address the role of the hospital as a hub for coastal communities and enhance the quality of health care in the region.

