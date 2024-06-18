Help inform the future of care at Lions Gate Hospital

Submit Release
Your input will help develop Health Vision Lions Gate Hospital which will inform best practices for the delivery of health-care services, consider key findings from previous planning exercises, and incorporate the latest data that reflects current and projected health-care needs.

Once completed, Health Vision Lions Gate Hospital will help health-care services within the campus to remain aligned with the evolving health-care needs of the local North Shore community and the broader region. Health Vision Lions Gate Hospital will also provide a unified vision for the development of the campus for the next 30 years, address the role of the hospital as a hub for coastal communities and enhance the quality of health care in the region.

