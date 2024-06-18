Help inform the future of Sechelt | shíshálh Hospital Campus

Those living or working on the Sunshine Coast, or other interested parties, are invited to participate in our online survey to support Health Vision Sechelt | shíshálh Hospital | Engage Vancouver Coastal Health (vch.ca).

Once completed, Health Vision Sechelt | shíshálh Hospital will help guide planning to align health-care services with the evolving needs of the local community and broader Sunshine Coast.

“We recognize the challenges residents face when accessing health care in rural, remote and fast-growing communities,” said Darlene MacKinnon, Vice President, Coastal Community of Care. “We know people living and working on the Sunshine Coast that need health care prefer to stay close to home to access those services when it is safe to do so. Our goal is to provide patients and clients with the highest quality care now and in the future, and this planning will help us meet that goal.”

Health Vision Sechelt | shíshálh Hospital will be informed through ongoing engagement so we hear directly from the communities we serve, as well as the people who care for these communities. As part of the planning process, we will be partnering with shíshálh Nation and are now inviting staff and medical staff (including agency and contracted staff), community organizations, multiple levels of government, and residents from across the Sunshine Coast to engage.

shíshálh Nation and VCH join hands to support Indigenous health

We look forward to learning from you and collaborating on the future of health-care services at Sechelt | shíshálh Hospital.

