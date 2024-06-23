Birdfy Fund: Reaching Globally to Empower Wildlife Conservation Efforts

Since Birdfy Fund, Birdfy has collaborated on numerous cases around the world, including those in Indonesia, Peru, Brazil, Canada, the United States, and more.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORLINIA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the launch of the Birdfy Fund project, Birdfy has collaborated on numerous cases from around the world, including those in Indonesia, Peru, Brazil, Canada, the United States, and more. These collaborations showcase Birdfy's commitment to wildlife conservation and biodiversity preservation.

“The Sumatra Camera Trap Project in Sumatra Indonesia”

The Sumatra Camera Trap Project focuses on wildlife conservation in Sumatra, using camera traps to monitor and protect endangered species such as the Sumatran tiger, sun bear, and Malayan tapir. The team documents these species to raise awareness and drive conservation efforts, engaging the public through donations, store purchases, art collaborations, and a documentary.

Pungky Nanda Pratama, Co-Founder and Field Team Leader, has been dedicated to conservation since university, starting with volunteer work in East Java. He founded The Jungle Library Project in 2018, focusing on environmental education in Sumatra, and collaborates with local conservation agencies. Anthony Hearn, Co-Founder and Managing Director, has extensive experience in animal care, having worked in various roles since 2003. His career includes positions at Sealife Helsinki Aquarium and Helsinki Zoo, and he now manages a local children's farm in the UK. Anthony's expertise lies in data analysis, online presence, and educational outreach for conservation efforts.The project began from a conversation between Anthony Hearn and Pungky Nanda Pratama in February 2018, driven by their shared passion for nature conservation.Together, they aim to uncover the wildlife of these rainforests and engage the public in their discoveries!

In May, Anthony reached out to Birdfy, sharing that he had purchased a Birdfy unit for personal use in the UK and loved the product so much. He inquired if Birdfy would sponsor a camera for Sumatra to help document the local birdlife, as their current equipment only targets mammals. Following an initial connection, it was discovered that Birdfy and the institution share a common vision—wildlife care.

Birdfy aims to use technology and its products to benefit the environment and wildlife. This institution has now partnered with Birdfy and become a project collaborator of the Birdfy Fund. Birdfy has already donated several Birdfy Feeder Bamboo units to support their conservation projects and will provide livestreaming technical support. Both parties look forward to achieving more results together, making positive impacts on the environment, and encouraging more people to be aware of wildlife conservation.

“Tambopata Macaw Project in Peru”

The Tambopata Macaw Project, hosted by Rainforest Expeditions, is dedicated to the conservation and study of macaws and other parrots in the Tambopata region of the Peruvian Amazon. This initiative focuses on understanding the ecology and behavior of these vibrant birds, their cause is rooted in the need to protect these species from threats such as habitat destruction, illegal wildlife trade, and climate change.

The vision of this Project is to foster a harmonious coexistence between humans and nature, where the preservation of macaws and their habitats can thrive. They envision a future where scientific research not only enhances our understanding of these magnificent birds but also inspires global action to protect the biodiversity of the Amazon rainforest. Through collaboration with local communities, researchers, and conservationists, they strive to create sustainable solutions that benefit both wildlife and people.

After multiple discussions with Hugo Cliff, Birdfy team has identified promising collaboration opportunities with the Tambopata Macaw Project. The mutual goal is ambitious: to prevent the extinction of parrots in the Amazon forest. Birdfy cameras can monitor both inside and outside nests, capturing photos and videos to identify predators and understand the causes of chick mortality. Additionally, these cameras can help identify other animals and birds, contributing to broader biodiversity monitoring efforts.

“University of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil”

The Road and Railway Ecology Group at the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul in Brazil focuses on mitigating the impact of transport infrastructures on biodiversity. For 15 years, they've developed methods, tested mitigation solutions, and advocated for policies. They collaborate with public and private entities, NGOs, and consultancies to co-produce actionable knowledge.

Since 2017, they've partnered with an initiative to reduce amphibian roadkill, particularly targeting tree frogs. In 2022, they installed undercrossings and improved fences to guide frogs, collaborating with Animex. Despite challenges from tree frogs' climbing and jumping abilities, they strive to demonstrate success in these efforts.

The group seeks to use Birdfy cameras to monitor small road undercrossings for small vertebrates, including endangered birds, across a protected area in Southern Brazil. Traditional camera traps fail to detect smaller animals. Birdfy cameras, with their small focal distance, precise movement sensors, solar power, Wi-Fi image transmission, and onboard storage, present a promising solution. They aim to test six Birdfy cameras, combining them with Animex fences, to reduce roadkill and restore connectivity, hoping to apply Birdfy cameras in broader conservation efforts beyond bird observation.

“Friends of Pinery Park in Canada”

Friends of Pinery Park is a not-for-profit organization supporting Ontario's second-largest provincial park. They raise funds for species at risk, focusing on bird conservation, through an annual raffle. The "Bird Package" is a key feature, promoted at the Pinery Visitors Centre and on social media.

Amanda, the Chair, approached Birdfy to sponsor their raffle prize pack. Birdfy donated their Bamboo Bird Feeder with a solar panel, along with canvas bags, hoodies, and lens stickers. These contributions will be featured in the "Bird Package" to raise funds for conservation projects at the park.