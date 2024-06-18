Apex Opens New Cargo Route from Chicago to China’s Ezhou Huahu Airport
NEWYORK, NY, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 18th, an Atlas Air Boeing 747F cargo plane successfully took off from China’s Ezhou Huahu International Airport, bound for Chicago. This marked the inaugural flight of Apex’s scheduled Ezhou–North America cargo route. Apex Logistics International (China) Co., Ltd. (hereafter referred to as Apex) handles the transportation, with renowned American cargo airline Atlas Air operating the flights.
Bound for the American city of Chicago, the first outbound flight was fully loaded with 105 tons of export goods, including cross-border e-commerce products and electronics from Hubei and surrounding regions.
Initially, the Ezhou–North America route will depart from Ezhou every Tuesday, heading to Chicago. The new route is expected to bolster the development of industry clusters in semiconductor manufacturing, electronic information, new materials, life health, and high-end equipment manufacturing in Hubei and central China. Additionally, return flights will swiftly deliver fresh products such as salmon, lobster, blueberries, and cherries to China, making these delicacies from across the ocean a common feature on Chinese dining tables.
Apex plans to establish its cross-border logistics and international consolidation center at Huahu Airport. In addition to increasing the frequency of flights to Chicago, Apex will also add routes to the U.S. West Coast, further enhancing air cargo capacity between Ezhou and North America. By the end of this year, Apex aims to operate over 10 flights per week from Huahu Airport, with an annual cargo throughput of 40,000 tons and an estimated import and export value exceeding $3 billion. This will effectively meet the air transport needs of enterprises in Hubei and surrounding areas for cross-border logistics.
