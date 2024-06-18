Global Electric Hospital Beds Market Predicted to Achieve Significant Growth by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024-2030
LONDON, UK, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key contents of the Global Electric hospital Beds Market report include:-
- Market size & Forecast segmented by Geography, Bed Type, Product type and Application
- Technology trends, Impact of regulations, and Constraints
- Average B2B Price by Geography and Pricing forecast
- Competitive landscape and market share of leading vendors
- Opportunities present from 2024-2030
- Key technology advancement in electric hospital bed design
The rise in aging population globally with the increasing number of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for electrical hospital beds, as these beds provide better comfort, mobility and safety for the elderly and chronically ill patients. According to the latest market study by Mobility Foresights, the "Global Electric Hospital Beds Market 2024-2030" is expected to have significant growth by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%.
Market Overview:
The global electrical hospital bed market is experiencing steady growth driven by an aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising healthcare expenditures globally. Ongoing advancements in electrical hospital bed technology, such as the integration of smart features, remote monitoring capabilities, and ergonomic designs, are enhancing patient comfort, safety, and healthcare efficiency.
Market dynamics vary across regions due to differences in healthcare infrastructure, regulatory frameworks, and demographic trends. Developed regions typically have higher adoption rates of advanced electrical hospital beds, while emerging economies offer significant growth potential due to expanding healthcare facilities.
KEY FINDINGS:-
The rise in aging population globally with the increasing number of chronic diseases is increasing the demand for electrical hospital beds, as these beds provide better comfort, mobility and safety for the elderly and chronically ill patients.
Future development of hospital beds with electrical technology, comprising features like remote monitoring, adjustable height, integrated patient monitoring system and pressure-redistribution mattresses, is anticipated to keep up demand in the industry by improving the patient care quality.
The increasing trend for home care services and remote patient monitoring will drive up the demand for electrical beds mainly aimed at home use.
The introduction of ergonomic design, antimicrobial surfaces, fall prevention, and alarm systems on the electric beds for patients has led to increasing importance to patient health, safety, and infection control in medical facilities and thus the adoption of electric hospital beds will boost the market.
Investments in infrastructures of the health care industry, particularly in the developing countries, are expected to help the market grow by improving the quantity of advanced medical equipment, such as electric hospital beds.
The increase in the number of healthcare facilities, such as hospitals, nursing homes, and rehabilitation centers, to the growing demand for healthcare services has been foreseen as the opportunity for market growth.
The future of the home healthcare market looks bright, indicating potential growth supported by an aging population and preference for home-based care. Furthermore, advancements in technology and healthcare infrastructure are expected to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes.
The Market is witnessing significant growth driven by a surge in product launches and innovative advancements in healthcare technology. Companies are capitalizing on this momentum, introducing a diverse array of models tailored to meet varying patient needs.
High cost, end-users want to decrease the burden of maintenance costs. Therefore, with product improvements, companies are also focusing on extending the maintenance schedule, which can help end-users to contact manufacturers to resolve any issues that may arise. This will drive the growth of the business of the manufacturers.
Key Growth Drivers:-
Aging Population: The increasing elderly population globally requires more advanced medical care, driving the demand for hospital electric beds equipped with features for patient comfort and safety.
Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: Rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and cancer necessitates prolonged hospital stays, boosting the demand for electric beds for patient care and rehabilitation.
Technological Advancements: Continuous technological advancements in hospital electric beds, including adjustable height, backrest, and leg elevation features, enhance patient comfort and facilitate medical procedures, driving market growth.
Demand for Enhanced Patient Care: Hospitals are increasingly focusing on providing enhanced patient care and improving patient outcomes, leading to the adoption of electric beds with features such as pressure redistribution mattresses and integrated patient monitoring systems.
Market Challenges:-
Initial Investment Strain: Hospital electric beds often come with a hefty price tag upfront, presenting a significant financial hurdle for healthcare facilities, particularly those in regions with constrained budgets or limited resources.
Ongoing Maintenance Burden: These beds require regular upkeep and occasional repairs, adding to the overall cost of ownership over time. Such ongoing expenses can strain the financial resources of healthcare institutions.
Accessibility Challenges in Developing Areas: In regions with underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure, procuring and maintaining electric beds may prove challenging due to limited availability and affordability, impeding the improvement of patient care standards.
Operational Complexity: Operating and maintaining electric beds often demands specialized training for healthcare staff, potentially leading to operational hurdles and inefficiencies in healthcare delivery.
Integration Issues: Incorporating electric beds into existing healthcare setups may pose compatibility challenges with infrastructure, space limitations, and electrical requirements, necessitating careful planning and adjustments.
“Hospital electric bed market will grow, fueled by demand for enhanced patient care and comfort. Key global and local players compete on innovation, pricing, and distribution. The trends favor home healthcare, driving demand for residential-use beds while Ssrict regulations ensure safety and quality.” - Farhat Parween
Regional Insights:-
North America's leadership in the electric hospital beds market is set to persist, The increase in orthopedic surgical procedures, such as spinal surgeries and hip replacement surgeries, the presence of various global and domestic companies, and the growing number of healthcare facilities. However, Europe, the second-largest producer of electrical hospital beds, the market thrives due to its affluent population, with over higher percentage of population enjoying significant wealth, resulting in substantial revenue from electric hospital bed sales.
Future Outlook:-
The future of the global electric hospital bed market gleams with promise, driven by a confluence of factors. The rising tide of an aging population creates a surge in demand for these beds in hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes. While the initial investment can be a hurdle, the long-term benefits and growing focus on patient experience are expected to propel market growth. Overall, the global electric hospital bed market is on a trajectory of steady growth, with innovation and a commitment to superior patient care leading the way towards a more streamlined and comfortable healthcare experience.
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:-
Quantitative Market Analysis: This report delivers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2024 to 2030 for the Global Electric Hospital Bed market, highlighting significant opportunities.
Driver and Restraint Insights: Detailed insights into key factors driving the market growth, alongside major restraints, help stakeholders understand the impact of various market dynamics.
Detailed Market Segmentation: An in-depth analysis of market segmentation aids stakeholders in identifying the most lucrative niches.
Geographic Revenue Mapping: Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Electric Hospital Bed market.
Market Player Positioning: The report facilitates benchmarking and delivers a clear understanding of the current position of the market players involved.
Comprehensive Market Outlook: Includes an analysis of regional and global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and strategic market growth approaches.
Growth strategy: The report includes growth strategies and vision of the market players.
Reasons to Purchase:-
Strategic Decision Support: This report offers valuable data on market forecasts, sector trends, and micro and macro details to support strategic decisions.
Competitive Strategy Development: Insights into market share and positioning of key market players aid in developing competitive strategies and positioning one's own business effectively.
Risk Evaluation: Understanding market drivers, restraints, and dynamics helps in assessing potential risks and developing risk mitigation strategies.
Market Entry and Expansion: Detailed analysis of segmented market growth, geographic trends, and regulatory frameworks assists businesses in planning market entry and expansion strategies.
Optimal Investment Planning: The report guides stakeholders in identifying regions and sectors ripe for investment, helping optimize investment strategies.
Regulatory Impact Analysis: Provides a detailed understanding of the regulatory landscape and upcoming changes, which are crucial for compliance and strategic planning.
ELECTRIC HOSPITAL BEDS MARKET TRENDS:-
Smart Features Integration: Electric hospital beds are increasingly incorporating smart features such as remote monitoring, adjustable settings, and patient tracking capabilities. These features enhance patient comfort, enable better monitoring by healthcare providers, and contribute to improved patient outcomes.
Telehealth Integration: With the rise of telehealth and remote patient monitoring, electric hospital beds are being equipped with connectivity options to seamlessly integrate with telehealth platforms. This trend enables healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' vital signs and adjust bed settings as needed, enhancing the efficiency of healthcare delivery.
Focus on Patient Comfort and Safety: Manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on enhancing patient comfort and safety by incorporating features like pressure redistribution mattresses, fall prevention systems, and ergonomic designs. These advancements improve patient satisfaction and reduce the risk of injuries in healthcare settings.
Modular Design and Customization: There is a growing demand for electric hospital beds with modular designs that allow for customization based on specific patient needs and preferences. This trend enables healthcare providers to tailor the beds to individual patient requirements, resulting in improved overall care quality.
Bariatric Beds: With the increasing prevalence of obesity globally, there is a rising demand for bariatric electric hospital beds designed to accommodate heavier patients. Manufacturers are developing beds with higher weight capacities and reinforced frames to meet this growing need in healthcare settings.
COMPANY PROFILES:-
Stryker Corporation
Invacare Corporation
PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD.
Medline Industries, Inc.
Baxter International (Hillrom)
THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:-
- How does the adoption of electric hospital beds vary across different regions?
- What are the opportunities for growth in the home healthcare segment of the electric hospital beds market size?
- How do online sales channels impact the distribution of electric hospital beds?
- What are the emerging trends in electric hospital bed design and technology?
- What are the environmental implications of electric hospital bed manufacturing?
- How do healthcare budget constraints affect the adoption of electric hospital beds?
- What are the key features that patients look for in electric hospital beds?
- How do hospital bed rental services impact the electric hospital bed market?
- What strategies can manufacturers employ to differentiate their electric hospital bed offerings?
Vishal Giri
