Banacol: Cultivating Employment and Progress in Colombia

A historic and enduring commitment to the community and sustainability in Urabá.

MEDELLíN , ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banacol, a leader in Colombia's banana industry, honors its commitment every day to be an ally for the social and economic development of Urabá.

For over 40 years, the company has been known for operating based on sustainable practices, with a primary focus on generating well-being for both its workers and the people in its area of influence, while caring for, protecting, and preserving the environment.

From its strategic premises, the company has shown a genuine commitment to continuously improving its processes to lessen the impact of its operations on natural ecosystems. This has allowed it to maintain its Carbon Neutral certification from 2022 to date.

Banacol: Impact on Employment and Economic Development

Banacol has been a key player in the economic development of Urabá, a region marked by social and economic challenges.

Undoubtedly, one of the company's most significant contributions to this region has been the creation of more than 4,000 formal and dignified jobs, improving the lives of thousands of families.

For Banacol, sustainability also involves ensuring that inclusion and equity are a fundamental pillar of management. Therefore, it has developed programs that generate equal opportunities, where women and youth are priority population segments.

The goal is for these individuals to recognize and feel that agriculture is a source of progress and growth for them, their families, the communities, and the region.

Through initiatives like AgroOrgullosas, the company aims to employ the highest number of women in the productive tasks of banana cultivation. The goal is to double female participation from 10% to 20%.

Another way in which Banacol has promoted the progress of its workers and neighboring populations is through various programs developed in conjunction with its social foundation, addressing pillars of education, health, sports, and housing beyond the walls.

Moreover, Banacol has established itself as one of the most important banana producers and exporters in international markets, thanks to the quality of the fruit and the rigorous logistical, transport, and cargo security processes, reaching 15 countries worldwide.

In 2023, it exported 14.1 million boxes of bananas to crucial markets such as Europe and the United States.

This not only demonstrates Banacol's global reach but also translates into resources that can positively impact the lives of neighboring communities.

Banacol: An Ally for the Environment

As part of its sustainability strategy, since 2018 Banacol has adopted rigorous environmental measures under the GHG protocol to measure and reduce its CO2 emissions, consolidating its position as a responsible organization committed to caring for the planet.

These efforts have allowed Banacol not only to meet its environmental goals, where the Carbon Neutral certification stands out, but also to contribute to the national goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Banacol also manages natural resources with respect and care that touches the soul of the community and its stakeholders. In its commitment to the environment, the company has achieved a 5% reduction in water consumption, thanks to effective initiatives to raise awareness about the efficient use of this resource.

It has also increased the weeks of recirculation of water used in banana washing, reducing water consumption by 10% compared to the previous year. Additionally, Banacol has allocated 202.7 hectares for the conservation of water sources and forests, planting 10,829 trees in the last year, of which more than 4,000 trees were designated for the conservation of water sources.

Banacol not only contributes to environmental protection but also cultivates a legacy of responsibility and commitment among the communities and its workers, with the goal of achieving a more sustainable future together.

All these actions of social welfare, economic development, and environmental protection demonstrate that for Banacol, sustainability is an essential part of its DNA, and from there, it directs its actions based on principles of transparency, ethics, and good corporate governance.

