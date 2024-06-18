Thrive HR Consulting Partners with Integratec to Enhance Talent Development Solutions

DENVER, COLORADO, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrive HR Consulting, a leading HR advisory firm, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Integratec, a Monterrey, Mexico-based HR solutions tech company, to introduce an innovative talent development offering. This collaboration aims to provide an intuitive, results-driven solution to foster the growth of team members across various organizations.

In today's fast-paced business environment, the ability to develop and retain talent is critical. Thrive HR Consulting and Integratec are responding to this need by combining their expertise to offer a solution that is not only sophisticated in its capabilities but also user-friendly and easy to implement. This partnership underscores both companies' commitment to simplifying HR processes and focusing on delivering measurable results.

"Our goal at Thrive HR Consulting is to empower businesses with the tools they need to thrive," said Jason Walker, Cofounder of Thrive HR Consulting. "Partnering with Integratec allows us to enhance our services with a platform that emphasizes ease of use and effectiveness in talent development. Working with Integratec expands Thrive HR Consulting's global offerings, and we continue to look for more opportunities to partner with internationally based human resources companies. "

Integratec's Talent Development Platform is designed with the user in mind, ensuring that anyone can navigate and utilize its features without the need for extensive manuals or training. The platform promises quick implementation, typically ranging from 1 to 4 weeks, allowing businesses to start seeing benefits and growth among their team members almost immediately, which makes it a practical solution for fast-paced business environments. Its user-centric design ensures that it is accessible and easy to use, eliminating the need for complicated user manuals. By prioritizing results over the platform itself, Integratec ensures that businesses can focus on the growth and development of their team members.

Integratec prides itself on its ability to adapt to the specific needs of its clients, offering intuitive solutions complemented by excellent customer success support. Their main advantage lies in offering an intuitive platform that facilitates easy use for both end users and administrators. The platform is adaptable to the specific needs of each client and is supported by one-on-one customer assistance.

"At Integratec, we believe in solving real problems with real solutions," said Roberto Coindreau, General Director at Integratec. "Our platform is designed to be intuitive and straightforward, ensuring that businesses can focus on what truly matters – the development and success of their people."

Both Thrive HR Consulting and Integratec share a commitment to ethical business practices and valuing human capital. They understand that the foundation of any successful organization lies in its people, and this partnership reflects their dedication to enhancing the personal and professional lives of individuals within their client organizations.

"We believe in people, as people," added Rey Ramirez, Cofounder of Thrive HR Consulting. "At Thrive HR, we empower companies, teams and individuals to thrive. Our services represent our commitment to democratizing HR support and fostering success for all and this partnership is ideal because we are both passionate about the power of people in achieving business goals.”

About Thrive HR Consulting

Thrive HR Consulting is a Silicon Valley; Austin, TX; and Denver, CO-based, minority-owned HR Advisory that provides fractional CHRO Support and value-based HR support. Thrive supports your HR needs virtually or in person. Our team’s specialties include Mergers and Acquisitions, C-Suite executive coaching, employee relations, diversity, inclusion and belonging millennial consulting, performance management, employee engagement, talent acquisitions and digital HR transformation, and the ability to improve overall HR performance for your organization. For more information, visit www.thrivehrconsulting.com.

About Integratec

Founded in 2019, Integratec aims to provide intuitive solutions for hiring, developing, and training human talent within organizations. Collaborating with over 500 companies across 16 countries, Integratec supports the personal and professional development of more than 600,000 employees. The platform includes modules for Performance Management, OKRs, 360 Degree Feedback, Work Environment and Pulse Surveys, Training, Organizational Charts, Career & Development Plans, among others. Integratec prides itself on its ability to adapt to the specific needs of its clients, offering intuitive solutions complemented by excellent customer success support. Learn more about how Integratec can help transform your human talent at www.integratec.com/en/.