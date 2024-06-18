Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market Predicted To See Rapid Growth, at a CAGR of 20% from 2024-2030
DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Key contents of the Global Automotive Electric Oil Pumps Market report include:-
- Market size & Forecast segmented by Geography, Vehicle Fuel Type, Pump Type, and Vehicle Type
- Technology trends, Impact of regulations, and Constraints
- Average B2B Price by Geography and Pricing Forecast
- Competitive landscape and market share of leading vendors
As industries worldwide continue to see steady growth in Vehicle sales driven by both ICE as well as EVs, the global market for Automotive Electric Oil Pumps is set to experience substantial growth. According to the latest market study by Mobility Foresights, the "Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market 2024-2030" is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%.
Market Overview:
The Automotive Electric Oil pump has seen a rapid increase in demand largely driven by the increase sales in all types of vehicles. The emerging trend is the expansion of the applications of electric oil pumps to include clutch disengagement, cooling and lubrication, etc. Electric oil pumps are also seeing increased use in large hybrid vehicles resulting in a rise in demand for larger pump models.
KEY FINDINGS:-
- The global automotive electric oil pump market is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period, driven by the rapid adoption of electric vehicles and the need for efficient lubrication systems.
- Europe and China are currently the leading regional markets for automotive electric oil pumps, owing to stringent emission regulations and a strong push towards sustainable mobility solutions.
- The North American market, is also witnessing significant growth in electric oil pump adoption mainly driven by consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles and the presence of major electric vehicle manufacturers, the region is witnessing increased investment in research and development of efficient lubrication systems, including electric oil pumps.
- The passenger electric vehicle segment is expected to dominate the demand for automotive electric oil pumps, mainly through high sales volume of HEV and rapid growth in sales of BEV.
- Technological advancements, such as the integration of electric oil pumps with advanced thermal management systems and the development of compact and lightweight designs, are driving market growth.
- The adoption of electric oil pumps in hybrid vehicles is gaining traction, providing additional growth opportunities for market players with continuous increasing demand for various size of Electric oil pump.
- The cost of automotive electric oil pumps is expected to decrease over the forecast period due to economies of scale and technological innovations, further boosting market adoption.
- The development of intelligent control systems for optimised performance and energy efficiency is a key focus area for automotive electric oil pump manufacturers to increase the market penetration
- Stringent emission regulations and fuel efficiency standards are acting as major drivers for the adoption of automotive electric oil pumps across various regions.
- Bosch, Nidec Corporation, Rheinmetall, Hitachi Automotive and Valeo are the top players in the Global Automotive Electric Oil Pump Market, but we expect new players to increase their market share too in upcoming years
Key Growth Drivers:-
Rise of hybrid and electric vehicles:- The price differential between EVs and internal combustion engines running on fossil fuels has narrowed so fast that upfront sales prices are barely different, which created a surge in sales of clean, cheap EVs across the globe and increased the demand for various sizes of electric oil pumps.
Fuel Economy Regulations - The stricter fuel economy regulations are having a positive impact on the growth of the electric oil pump market. Increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and stringent emission regulations are driving the adoption of electric oil pumps, as they offer better efficiency and reduce parasitic losses compared to traditional mechanical oil pumps.
Market Challenges:-
Cost Considerations:- Electric oil pumps are generally more expensive than conventional mechanical pumps, which can lead to higher manufacturing costs for automotive manufacturers These costs can deter electric oil pumps high-usage mode, especially in high-value markets or non-economic vehicles
Integration and compatibility issues:- Converting from mechanical oil pumps to electric oil pumps generally involves redesigning engine lubrication systems and modifying existing engine configuration old This presents compatibility challenges with existing systems and may require significant technical effort from the vehicle manufacturer.
Packaging and space:- Electric oil pumps, and associated components (such as control units and wiring harnesses) can take up more space in the engine compartment compared to mechanical pumps This space constraint can be especially challenging in small or small vehicles build.
Regional Insights:-
North America and Europe have been leading markets due to stringent emission regulations and the early adoption of fuel-efficient technologies.
Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing demand for automobiles and the adoption of fuel-efficient technologies in countries like China and India.
Future Outlook:-
As the automotive industry continues its electric trend, the electric oil pump market is poised for phenomenal growth, driven by technological advances, regulatory requirements and implacable demand for sustainability and effective driving over Electric Oil -Key trends shaping the pump market are demand for compact and lightweight design, integration with advanced thermal management systems, development of intelligent control systems for optimized performance and energy efficiency.
Moreover, acceptance of new materials and manufacturing processes enables cost-effectiveness, which also stimulates the widespread use of electric oil pumps in electric and hybrid vehicles
Key Benefits for Stakeholders:-
Quantitative Market Analysis: This report delivers a quantitative analysis of market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics from 2024 to 2030 for the Global Automotive Electric Oil Pumps market, highlighting significant opportunities.
Driver and Restraint Insights: Detailed insights into key factors driving the market growth, alongside major restraints, help stakeholders understand the impact of various market dynamics.
Detailed Market Segmentation: An in-depth analysis of market segmentation aids stakeholders in identifying the most lucrative niches.
Geographic Revenue Mapping: Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global Automotive Electric Oil Pumps market.
Market Player Positioning: The report facilitates benchmarking and delivers a clear understanding of the current position of the market players involved.
Comprehensive Market Outlook: Includes an analysis of regional and global market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and strategic market growth approaches.
Reasons to Purchase:-
Strategic Decision Support: This report offers valuable data on market forecasts, sector trends, and micro and macro details to support strategic decisions.
Competitive Strategy Development: Insights into market share and positioning of key market players aid in developing competitive strategies and positioning one's own business effectively.
Risk Evaluation: Understanding market drivers, restraints, and dynamics helps in assessing potential risks and developing risk mitigation strategies.
Market Entry and Expansion: Detailed analysis of segmented market growth, geographic trends, and regulatory frameworks assists businesses in planning market entry and expansion strategies.
Optimal Investment Planning: The report guides stakeholders in identifying regions and sectors ripe for investment, helping optimize investment strategies.
Regulatory Impact Analysis: Provides a detailed understanding of the regulatory landscape and upcoming changes, which are crucial for compliance and strategic planning.
The report provides insight into current and future potential applications, which help the stakeholder to collaborate with certain players across industries.
"Future outlook for auto electric oil pumps is promising due to tech advances, regulations, and rising EV demand, with Europe and China leading in innovation.”
- Karthik Heroor
AUTOMOTIVE ELECTRIC OIL PUMP MARKET TRENDS:-
Growth in the electric vehicle market: The rapid growth of the electric vehicle (EV) market is a major driving force for the demand for electric oil pumps. As more automakers introduce new EV models and ramp up production, the need for efficient and reliable electric oil pumps will continue to increase.
Shift towards integrated thermal management systems: There is a growing trend towards integrating electric oil pumps into advanced thermal management systems for EVs. These integrated systems aim to optimize the cooling and lubrication of various components, such as the battery pack, motor, and power electronics, for improved efficiency and performance.
Demand for compact and lightweight designs: As automakers strive to improve vehicle range and reduce overall weight, there is a demand for compact and lightweight electric oil pump designs. This trend is driving innovation in materials and manufacturing processes to produce smaller and more efficient pumps.
COMPANY PROFILES:-
Bosch
Nidec Corporation
Rheinmetall
Hitachi Automotive
Valeo
THIS REPORT WILL ANSWER FOLLOWING QUESTIONS:-
- Automotive Electric Oil pump market size and forecast, By Geography, Device Type, End-User and Application
- Competitive landscape and market share of Top Players
- Key drivers and restraints shaping the growth of the Automotive Electric Oil pump market
- Technology trends and related opportunities Component Manufacturers and suppliers for Automotive Electric Oil pump
- Effects of regulations and policies imposed in various geographies and impact on the growth of the Automotive Electric Oil pump market
- Impact on Automotive Electric Oil pump due to Technological development across entire Automotive Market
- Current and upcoming Models, and impact on the Automotive Electric Oil pump Market
- Unmet Needs And Market Opportunity For Suppliers
- The potential entry barriers and risks for new players entering the Automotive Electric Oil pump market
