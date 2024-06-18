Bắc Giang’s lychee reaches out to choosy markets

VIETNAM, June 18 -

BẮC GIANG — The northern province of Bắc Giang has exported more than 24,000 tonnes of lychees to many markets with fastidious requirements from the outset of this year, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Shipments to the choosy markets have increased, with the US purchasing 23 tonnes, Japan 30 tonnes, the EU 53 tonnes and Australia 39 tonnes.

Around 43,000 tonnes of the staple have been sold domestically.

The fruits are fetching a tastier price, ranging VNĐ25,000-70,000 (US$0.98-2.75) each kilogramme for early-ripened lychee and VNĐ55,000-85,000 for peak-harvest season one.

Bắc Giang Province suffers a fall of some 50 per cent in its lychee productivity, however, the fruits are of the best quality ever as farmers have applied advanced technology into cultivation while competent sectors have made meticulous preparation for export, the department said.

An arsenal of trade promotion measures have been rolled out such as supporting enterprises and cooperatives to negotiate and sign agreement for lychee export.

The province is meticulously managing 223 planting area codes covering over 17,000 hectares, with an estimated output of 34,000 tonnes. This includes 130 codes for the Chinese market, spanning over 16,000 hectares and yielding about 30,000 tonnes. The remaining 4,000 tonnes are destined for high-demand markets such as the US, Japan, Australia, the EU and the Republic of Korea, with specific codes allocated for each.

Bắc Giang is now home to 29,700 hectares of lychee, yielding more than 100,000 tonnes in 2024. The province plans to sell some 70,000 tonnes of the fruit abroad. — VNS