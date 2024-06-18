RoK's medical devices shine at K-Med Expo Vietnam

VIETNAM, June 18 -

SEOUL — The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) of the Republic of Korea (RoK) and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA) on Monday announced the successful outcomes of the K-Med Expo Vietnam held in HCM City last week.

This marked the second year for the event, which was co-organised by the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) and the Korea Medical Devices Industry Association.

The expo, held from June 13-14, facilitated significant business interaction. As many as 84 Korean medical device companies conducted a total of 501 consultations with 306 Vietnamese clients, generating an estimated value of US$91 million.

The Vietnamese partners showed strong interest in several product categories, particularly those related to dental care, diagnostic imaging and skincare. Given Việt Nam's young population, with nearly half under the age of 35, there was also a keen focus on medical devices for cosmetic procedures and gynecology.

Attendees were also treated to presentations and academic seminars, including sessions on digital health, an emerging frontier for Korean medical device companies.

KOTRA President Yoo Jeong-yeol said KOTRA will continue to expand promotional activities through cooperation with various ministries and organisations, aiming to make medical devices a new engine of growth for Korean exports.

KOTRA is establishing K-Bio Desks in seven locations, including HCM City, to support Korean biomedical companies seeking to enter the Vietnamese market, he added.

The RoK is now the sixth largest supplier of medical equipment to Việt Nam. — VNS