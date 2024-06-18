Tax payment deadline for domestic automobiles extended

VIETNAM, June 18 - HÀ NỘI — The Government has decided to extend the deadline for special consumption tax payments for domestically manufactured or assembled automobiles.

Under the Government’s freshly-issued Decree No. 65/2024/NĐ-CP, the deadline for May, June, July, August, and September payments will be extended to November 20.

The document also stipulates some specific cases of taxpayers and procedures for the extension, saying the request can be sent online, by post or directly to tax agencies.

It takes effect from the date of signing (June 17) till the last day of this year, after which the payment will be carried out in line with current regulations.

Earlier, the Ministry of Finance has proposed the Government to impose the extension which, it said, is expected to help 14 local automobile manufacturers to tackle difficulties for recovery and growth.

This is the fourth extension of special consumption tax payment deadline since 2021 with an aim to support domestic manufacturers in the context of declining purchasing power after the COVID-19 pandemic. — VNS