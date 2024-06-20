Ace Therapeutics Offers One-Stop Shop for Glaucoma In Vivo Study

Ace Therapeutics is pleased to announce that it offers clients a comprehensive range of services for preclinical in vivo studies focused on glaucoma research.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ace Therapeutics, a leading provider of preclinical research services, is pleased to announce that it offers clients a comprehensive range of services for preclinical in vivo studies focused on glaucoma research. With a team of experienced researchers and cutting-edge ophthalmic technology platforms, Ace Therapeutics is now offering a one-stop shop for clients looking to conduct preclinical studies in the field of ophthalmology.

Glaucoma is a leading cause of blindness worldwide, affecting millions of people. Understanding the mechanisms behind this debilitating condition is crucial for developing effective treatments. As a comprehensive bioscience company, Ace Therapeutics recognizes the importance of conducting high-quality in vivo studies to advance glaucoma research and bring innovative therapies to patients.

“We are proud to offer top-notch glaucoma in vivo study services for researchers,” said the business development manager at Ace Therapeutics. “Our in-house technology platforms allow us to provide clients with the insights they need to advance their ophthalmic research programs. With our commitment to delivering high-quality data and exceptional customer service, we are one of the trusted partners for clients in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.”

Ace Therapeutics’ glaucoma team has expertise in the development of a variety of animal models for glaucoma research, as well as in the evaluation of drug efficacy, safety, possible mechanisms of action, and pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties. Based on years of experience in pharmacodynamic research and extensive expertise, the company can handle the pharmacodynamic evaluation in animal models of glaucoma, using advanced ophthalmic techniques to explore the efficacy of specific drugs.

In addition to their expertise in in vivo study for glaucoma, Ace Therapeutics also offers a suite of other preclinical services, including toxicology, pharmacology, and customized preclinical solutions. By offering a range of services under one roof, Ace Therapeutics makes it easy for clients to conduct thorough preclinical studies with confidence.

About Ace Therapeutics

Ace Therapeutics Glaucoma is an innovative ophthalmic disease research company that offers a wide range of services in basic research, drug development, and preclinical studies, delivering innovative and high-quality solutions to global clients. Ace Therapeutics' mission is to be a leader in the field of glaucoma research, providing unique drug development, and preclinical research solutions to advance researchers' project development.