Inaugural SIGEP Asia Set to Welcome Trade Buyers

The widely anticipated inaugural edition of SIGEP Asia is set to open its doors to trade visitors from Singapore, ASEAN and around the world on 26 June 2024

SINGAPORE, June 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first-ever SIGEP Asia, the new satellite trade show of the internationally renowned SIGEP World in Rimini, will be held from 26 to 28 June 2024 at the Sands Expo & Convention Centre (Halls D, E and F) in Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands. The event is presented by IEG Asia, the wholly owned subsidiary of Italian Exhibition Group S.p.A.SIGEP, with a 45-year history of inspiring the foodservice community as the most dynamic event for the industry, appeals to international professionals from the worlds of artisan gelato, pastry, chocolate, coffee and bakery as the global reference point for the dolce foodservice industry with exclusive insights into future shifting trends, unexplored tastes and technology trends.SIGEP Asia will be held in conjunction with the 5th edition of Restaurant Asia, and co-located with IEG Asia's recently acquired series of food and beverage (F&B) trade shows Speciality Food & Drinks Asia (SFDA), Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia (SCTA), and takeaway and delivery exhibition Food2Go. The mega platform is planned to host some 10,000 trade visitors and buyers, and over 300 exhibitors and brands from 30 countries and regions. In keeping with its promise of excellence for the foodservice industry, an expansive programme has been curated for the event’s trade visitors and buyers.• A rare opportunity to meet the masters and Chefs from Italy and the region over two days of intense masterclasses and demonstrations on gelato, artisanal breads, gourmet desserts, pizza and the pairing of beverages and fine dining. Attendees will learn from experts including Matteo Cunsolo, President of the Richemont Club Italy; Eduardo Villar, Vice President of International Union of Bakers & Confectioners; José María Fernández del Vallado, General Secretary also of the International Union of Bakers & Confectioners; Chef Antonio Danise of the Italian Federation of Chefs; Eugenio Morrone, Master Gelato Maker; Giuseppe Piffaretti, Creator of Panettone World Cup; and Chefs John See and Winston Lau of Mindful Sparks - https://sigepasia.com.sg/event/sigep-sessions/ • RAS Leadership Symposium 2024, ‘Building Your Dream Culture’, organised by Restaurant Association of Singapore and headlined by Will Scott, the Author & Founder of The Culture Fix. who has helped hundreds of businesses fulfill their corporate culture dreams - https://restaurantasia.com.sg/ • Board Meeting of the ASEAN Restaurant Associations Alliance (ARAA) which was formed to further bolster relationships and opportunities in ASEAN. This Alliance unites the restaurant associations in ASEAN, presenting an important marketplace for the industry, serving as a gateway to new markets and supply chains in the region through the Restaurant Asia and also SIGEP Asia, the expositions organised to gather the industry across borders in the fast-growing ASEAN region. Through this Alliance, the parties hope to create reciprocal benefits across the ASEAN F&B sectors.• Following the announcement of the strategic partnership between International Food & Beverage Association (IFBA) and IEG Asia for SIGEP Asia 2024 to provide a dynamic platform for the exchange of ideas, networking, and celebrating sector achievements, IFBA will hold its Roundtable 2024 focused on leadership and innovation - https://sigepasia.com.sg/event/ifba-roundtable/ • The Singapore Coffee Association’s staging of the Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC) presenting four competitions, namely the Singapore National Barista Championship (SNBC), Singapore National Latte Art Championship (SNLAC), Singapore National Brewers Cup (SBRC), and the Singapore Cup Tasters Competition (SCTC). The national champions will represent Singapore on the world stage at the World Coffee Championship 2025 in Milan - https://sigepasia.com.sg/event/singapore-national-coffee-championship/ • At the heart of both the SIGEP Asia and Restaurant Asa showcases will be the respective show’s Singapore pavilion. The Singapore pavilions offer exceptional opportunities for eligible companies to display their innovative products and solutions for the foodservice industry.• The Technology & Innovation Pavilion and Sandbox, a showcase of new technologies for F&B operations and also to contribute to a more sustainable future for the industry - https://sigepasia.com.sg/event/technology-innovation-pavilion/ • A hosted buyers’ programme to connect with top-level decision makers in the foodservice sectors across ASEAN and APAC. The programme is the gateway to bespoke B2B meetings meticulously tailored to meet the specific business and sourcing needs of trade buyers from restaurants, cafes, bakeries, cocktail bars, gelateria businesses and more.• Chef’s Table by-invitation luncheon for networking of the senior leadership of the F&B industry from Singapore and ASEAN including the visiting delegates from the ASEAN Restaurant Associations Alliance (ARAA).“In keeping with the long established heritage of SIGEP and also by leveraging on the mutual, productive exchange based on the enormous success of the 45 editions of the expo, we look forward to presenting the inaugural SIGEP Asia 2024 to the foodservices industry in Singapore, ASEAN and APAC, and to deliver an extraordinary experience for all our exhibitors and buyers”, said Mrs Ilaria Cicero, Chief Executive Officer of IEG Asia.Strategic partnerships:The Italian Trade Agency will be a part of the event with a dedicated Lounge to host the Italian clientele. The Italian Chamber of Commerce Singapore is a strategic partner of IEG Asia to foster stronger ties between Italy and Asia’s culinary industries. Both parties commit to promoting the events, facilitating networking, inviting buyers, and encouraging cultural exchange. SIGEP Asia is also supported by Singapore Airlines as its Official Airline, and Hotel Planner as its Official Accommodation Partner.-ENDS-About SIGEP Asia:SIGEP Asia, the new satellite trade show of the internationally renowned SIGEP WORLD in Rimini. Organised by IEG Asia, SIGEP Asia will showcase the entire supply chain of artisan gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee trade show. SIGEP Asia will be held alongside the 5th edition of Restaurant Asia, and co-located with food and beverage (F&B) trade shows Speciality Food & Drinks Asia (SFDA), Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia (SCTA), and takeaway and delivery exhibition Food2Go.The expansion of SIGEP into the region, through the combined events, brings together the fast-growing F&B and Ho.Re.Ca. (Hotel, Restaurant, and Catering) industries to explore new products and services, create fresh opportunities and foster business networks.About IEG GROUP IN ASIA:IEG active in Asia with international brands in the Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia with Dubai Muscle & Active Show, the Middle East’s leading fitness and body building exhibition, and with JGT in Dubai, one of the world’s most prominent jewellery trade shows; in the People’s Republic of China with CDEPE - Chengdu International Environmental Protection Expo, a major trade show for green technologies, and with SIGEP China (organised by IEG China and IEG S.p.A.), the show dedicated to gelato, pastry, bakery and coffee, whose 3rd editions will be held from 24 to 26 April 2025, in partnership with Koelnmesse.For more information, please contact The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd:Nalini Naidu, Principal PublicistMobile: +65 9633 3198nalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgDean JohariMobile: +65 9697 4464deanjohari@therainmaker.com.sgDiana LohMobile: +65 8228 5941dianaloh@therainmaker.com.sgFelicia KohMobile: +65 8686 3955feliciakoh@therainmaker.com.sgReleased by The Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte Ltd on behalf of SIGEP Asia 2024 and Restaurant Asia 2024.