Asia’s Number One Steak Restaurant, Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse, Hosts London’s Legendary Hawksmoor
Hawksmoor and Bistecca collaborate for an exclusive Four Hands Dinner Series from 24 to 27 June
Singapore's own Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse, ranked Asia's No. 1 steak restaurant for the fourth year in a row, is set to partner with London's iconic Hawksmoor, for the highly anticipated and worldwide Rare Tour 2024.
— Chef Oliver Hyde, Group Executive Chef of Red Door Group
Over four exclusive nights, 24 to 27 June, Singapore’s steak enthusiasts can savour the ultimate experience, celebrating British and Tuscan flavours of gastronomic steak preparation.
Priced at $215++ per person, the four-course menu showcases Hawksmoor classics such as Dry-Aged Grass-Fed Prime Rib of Beef with Anchovy Hollandaise, Ox Cheek Pudding & Bone Marrow Gravy, Beef Dripping Fried Chips, Slow Cooked Pork Belly Ribs & Vinegar Slaw, and Sticky Toffee Pudding & Clotted Cream. Bistecca’s finest offerings including Stracciatella & Prosciutto Bruschetta with Fig Jam, Seared Scallops with Mint Salsa Verde, Tomato Puree & Artichoke, Bistecca’s Signature F1 Wagyu Steak, and Classic Tiramisu. A limited-edition wine-pairing menu will also be available.
Renowned for its unwavering dedication to quality and innovation, Hawksmoor has emerged as a paragon of excellence in the global steakhouse arena, with eight venues in London alone and their Dublin venue ranked as 12th best in the world. With a culinary ethos grounded in precision, passion, and perfection, Hawksmoor consistently delivers dining experiences that pay homage to the essence of prime beef.
"We are thrilled to bring the Rare Tour to Singapore and collaborate with the esteemed team at Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse," said Matt Brown, Executive Chef of Hawksmoor. "Together, we aspire to delight discerning palates and craft unforgettable memories for our guests."
Nestled in the central River Valley district of Singapore, Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse has captivated diners with its authentic Tuscan flavours and unparalleled hospitality. As the preeminent authority on steakhouse excellence in Asia, Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse has mastered the alchemy of transforming humble ingredients into extraordinary culinary creations.
Echoing Brown’s sentiment, Oliver Hyde, Group Executive Chef of Red Door Group, remarked, "This collaboration epitomises our shared commitment to culinary excellence. We are eager to showcase the best of both worlds and offer diners an unparalleled gastronomic experience."
The Rare Tour 2024, a concept created by the team of World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants, promises to be a global spectacle that transcends boundaries and celebrates the art of steakhouse dining. Secure your place at this pre-book only exclusive event early, to savour the extraordinary flavours of Hawksmoor and Bistecca Tuscan Steakhouse.
