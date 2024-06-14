Evergreen Group Holdings Obtains Financing Licence to Further Expand their Financial Business in Malaysia
Our goal is to provide innovative financing solutions that meet the needs of our partners and contribute to the economic growth of the region.”KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, June 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Evergreen Group Holdings (EGH Capital Malaysia Sdn Bhd) has successfully secured a Money Lending License from KPKT, which is under the Ministry of the Malaysian government, a crucial step in the company’s expansion into the Malaysian market. This achievement enables EGH Capital to support financing projects aimed at enhancing affordable housing, particularly for civil servants.
"We are thrilled to take this important step in expanding our financing operations into Malaysia," said David Yong, CEO of Evergreen Group Holdings. "Our goal is to provide innovative financing solutions that meet the needs of our partners and contribute to the economic growth of the region. With the KPKT licence, we are now poised to offer a broader range of financial services for critical housing projects and government procurement contracts."
EGH Capital Malaysia Sdn Bhd has forged strategic partnerships with several leading cooperatives and government agencies to support these initiatives.
"Since 2022, we have been meticulously studying the Malaysian market, and our findings indicate substantial opportunities and potential," said Desmond Sim, COO of Evergreen Group Holdings. "This milestone represents the beginning of our aspirations in Malaysia."
"The partnerships we are forming with local cooperatives and government agencies are pivotal to our mission of enhancing affordable housing solutions for civil servants," added David Yong. "We are committed to leveraging our expertise and resources to make a positive impact in Malaysia."
The signing ceremony for the memorandum of understanding is scheduled for the coming weeks, marking the formal commencement of these collaborative efforts.
