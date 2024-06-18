The Time is Almost Here for Capulet Fest 2024 with Full Line-up, Vendors and Limited Merchandise
Headliners August Burns Red, Skillet, & Nothing More! Special Thanks to our Partners. CF 2024 - Limited Edition Bracelets and Mini-Guitars!
Capulet Fest 2024 - We Are Bringing the Huge Arena Bands Back to the Fans! 55 Bands on 2 Stages for 3 Days JUNE 28th, 29th & 30th, 2024. Come, let us defy the stars.”THOMPSON, CT, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capulet Fest 2024 Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut: With 55 Bands over 2 Stages for 3 Days.... tickets for this highly anticipated return of CAPULET FEST 2024 are still available. Take a look at this years Capulet Fest Line- Up: August Burns Red, Skillet, Nothing More, Senses Fail, Lacy Sturm, Islander, BlessTheFall, Taproot, COLD, RED, Every Avenue Of Virtue, Valoria, Upon A Burning Body, Limbs, Horizon Theory, If Not For Me, Adelitas Way, Impending Doom, It Dies Today, EKOH, Hollow Front, VCTMS, University Drive, Set for the Fall, Makeout, Until I Wake, Alesana, Archers, Nowhere Left, Uncured, LiveKill, Magnets for Maniacs, Lightworker, Gina Fritz, Saved by Skarlet, Haste the Day, Mikes Dead, +++ MORE.
— Estevan Vega, Founder
The Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, sets the stage for the revival of Capulet Fest. With stages set, food trucks offerings, and a variety of vendors, attendees can expect a weekend of entertainment and fun. The festival will also feature a mix of both established and up-and-coming artists, making it a summer event full of music for all ages.
Tickets for Capulet Fest 2024 are on sale now. Create new memories at Capulet Fest 2024.
Meet & Greets are still available.
CLICK on the Link Below for the Complete Band Line-up:
https://www.capuletfest.com/capulet-fest-lineup
*STRUNG has designed Capulet Fest 2024 Bracelets:
Limited edition custom Capulet Fest bracelets.
https://getstrung.com/products/capulet-festival-official-bracelet-2024
*Ron's World has designed Capulet Fest 2024 Mini Guitars:
Limited edition custom Capulet Fest mini guitars which will be for sale, and are available now.
https://www.itsronzworld.com/collections/guitars/products/capulet-fest-mini-guitar
Thank you to this years Capulet Fest 2024 Partners:
The World Is Yours Logistics and Consulting
Capulet Entertainment
CowGirlZen Entertainment Publicity
Riff Media Group
Joe's Barber Lounge
SJC Custom Drums
Justin's Real Estate Painting and Remodeling
The Sound228
Wellsworth Hotel
HeartSupport
DBMG
Roundtable Music
Metal Fortress Radio
Thank you to this years Capulet Fest 2024 Vendors:
Freaks Attic
Keifer's Kettle Korn LLC
Cosmic Unicornz
Analog Assault
Rock Me Up
Born Dead Clothing
Salty Jewelry For Assholes
PLANK Eyewear
Mosh It Up Clothing
Tacos From Tulum
Black Sheep Doll Co
Lower Park
SSUPhoto Designs
Capulet Fest exists to give modern rock fans what they want. In the last decade, Capulet Entertainment has thrown a number of shows, but none as impactful upon the scene as Capulet Fest. Uniting under the banner of rock for a weekend of excitement, head-banging, bomb food, and pandemonium in its purest form. 2024 will never be the same. The weekend of June 28-30th experience the arena sized bands in the tradition of what rock is meant to be - UP Close and LOUD.
Year one was the warning. Year two was the arrival. Year three will be the takeover.
JUNE 28th, 29th & 30th, 2024
Capulet Fest Website: https://www.capuletfest.com/
Partnering with: The World Is Yours Logistics and Consulting: https://www.facebook.com/twiyllc
Publicity for Capulet Fest 2024: CowGirlZen Entertainment Publicity: https://www.facebook.com/CowGirlZen.Entertainment/
Highlights Capulet Fest 2023