Capulet Fest 2024 Final Line-Up 55 Bands on 2 Stages for 3 Days JUNE 28th, 29th & 30th, 2024
Capulet Fest 2024 - Headliners August Burns Red, Skillet, & Nothing More! Bringing the Huge Arena Bands Back to the Fans
Capulet Fest 2024 exists to give modern rock fans what they want. The unification under the banner of rock for one unforgettable 3-day weekend! Capulet Fest 2024 - Come Rock This June!”THOMPSON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capulet Fest 2024 - Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park in Thompson, Connecticut: With 55 Bands over 2 Stages for 3 Days.... It is time to purchase tickets and mark calendars for the highly anticipated return of CAPULET FEST 2024. Take a look at this years Capulet Fest Line- Up: August Burns Red, Skillet, Nothing More, Senses Fail, Lacy Sturm, Islander, BlessTheFall, Taproot, COLD, RED, Every Avenue Of Virtue, Valoria, Upon A Burning Body, Limbs, Horizon Theory, If Not For Me, Adelitas Way, Impending Doom, It Dies Today, EKOH, Hollow Front, VCTMS, University Drive, Set for the Fall, Makeout, Until I Wake, Alesana, Archers, Nowhere Left, Uncured, LiveKill, Magnets for Maniacs, Lightworker, Gina Fritz, Saved by Skarlet, Haste the Day, Mikes Dead, +++ MORE.
— Estevan Vega, Founder
The Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park, known for its state-of-the-art facilities and picturesque location, is the perfect venue for the revival of Capulet Fest. With stages set, food trucks offerings, and a variety of vendors, attendees can expect a weekend of entertainment and fun. The festival will also feature a mix of both established and up-and-coming artists, making it a must-attend event for music enthusiasts of all ages.
Tickets for Capulet Fest 2024 are on sale now, and are going fast. Don't miss out on the chance to rock out and create new memories at Capulet Fest 2024. Meet & Greets are available and packages.
Capulet Fest exists to give modern rock fans what they want. In the last decade, Capulet Entertainment has thrown a number of memorable shows, but none as impactful upon the scene as Capulet Fest. Uniting under the banner of rock for one unforgettable weekend of excitement, head-banging, bomb food, and pandemonium in its purest form. 2024 will never be the same. Come rock with the best this June and experience huge arena sized bands in the tradition of what rock is meant to be - UP Close and LOUD.
Year one was the warning. Year two was the arrival. Year three will be the takeover. Come, defy the stars.
JUNE 28th, 29th & 30th, 2024
Capulet Fest Website: https://www.capuletfest.com/
Partnering with: The World Is Yours Logistics and Consulting: https://www.facebook.com/twiyllc
Publicity for Capulet Fest 2024: CowGirlZen Entertainment Publicity: https://www.facebook.com/CowGirlZen.Entertainment/
Highlights Capulet Fest 2023