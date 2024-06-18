Unveiling the Groundbreaking 2024 Oncology Research Report by ELAVAY
ELAVAY Unveils Comprehensive Oncology Research Report for 2024, Driving Innovation and Advancements in Cancer TreatmentMOUNT PLEASANT, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archo Advocacy, LLC, a leader in healthcare research and analysis, is proud to announce the release of its much-anticipated "ELAVAY: PATIENT INSIGHTS. ELEVATED HEALTHCARE." 2024 Oncology Research Report. The report offers a thorough review of the current trends, innovations, and major contributors in the field of oncology. It focuses on the significant advances shaping the future of cancer treatment, considering the perspective of patients and their care needs, as well as strategies to engage the patient community effectively. Feedback was gathered from patient advocates, professional societies, and community-based organizations to evaluate the performance of the organizations involved in oncology care.
The "ELAVAY: PATIENT INSIGHTS. ELEVATED HEALTHCARE." 2024 Oncology Research Report provides feedback on oncology industry partnerships in the following domains:
• Partnership & Programmatic Support
• Federal & State Government Policy-Related Activities
• Corporate Image & Reputation
• Expanding Access & Education for Patient Treatment
• Patient Advocacy & Community-Based Organization Relationships
• Diversity, Equity & Inclusion
• Health Equity
• Social Determinants of Health
The report also includes a wealth of information on challenges continuing to be faced by the patient community, including:
• Medicare Part D, IRA Drug Negotiations & Legislation Understanding/Awareness
• Health Disparities & Social Determinants of Health
• Patient-Focused Medicine Development
• Telemedicine Utilization & Access/Use Issues
• Engaging Employers to Discuss Employee Benefit Issues
• Expanding Advocacy’s Focus & Community Engagement
Discover the Top Performers in Oncology
The 2024 Oncology Research Report reveals the leading healthcare companies in the oncology field based on their overall contributions, impact, and strategic initiatives. Key highlights include:
• Janssen leads with 76 points, demonstrating its significant influence in oncology research and patient care.
• Pfizer and Merck follow closely, showcasing substantial advancements in developing oncology treatments.
• Detailed rankings of 15 top pharmaceutical companies, providing insights into their performance and strategic positioning. The top ten include industry names like Eli Lilly, BMS, Genentech, Amgen, AstraZeneca, Seagen, and Daiichi Sankyo.
Why This Report is Essential for Your Business
The 2024 Oncology Research Report is an indispensable resource for healthcare companies, policymakers, and industry stakeholders looking to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving oncology landscape. With detailed analyses of the top pharmaceutical players, strategic insights into partnership and program support, and corporate reputation and policy engagement evaluations. This report provides the tools and knowledge to make informed decisions and drive strategic business success in patient engagement.
Testimonials from Respondents
• “Janssen has one of the deepest connections to community oncologists that we have seen, and Janssen/J&J are deeply vested in assuring diverse patient populations in clinical research and access to their products.” Oncology: Pan-cancer, Patient Advocacy Organization.
• “The team at Pfizer also regularly involves patient advocacy organizations in programming that addresses DEI issues for our patients, particularly at large medical society meetings where many advocacy organizations are in attendance.” Oncology: Other, Patient Advocacy Organization.
• “[Merck is] very interested in the patient experience, barriers, etc. Strives to support a range of educational programs.”- Oncology: Pancreatic, Patient Advocacy Organization.
• “BMS enjoys a top-flight advocacy relations team (U.S. and Global), an impressive state and federal public policy advocacy team, and a medical affairs bench that is a global leader in numerous ways. The Celgene, Turning Point, and Mirati acquisitions add tremendous depth and luster to BMS's star power and will turn the company into a force that can be reckoned with in terms of personalized medicine. There is no question that additional patient communities will benefit through BMS access and educational initiatives.” - Oncology: Pan-cancer, Patient Advocacy Organization.
Get Your Copy Today
To learn more about the transformative findings in the 2024 Oncology Research Report and to purchase your copy, visit www.elavayreport.com or contact us at elavay@archo.io. Stay ahead of the curve and drive your business forward with ELAVAY’s cutting-edge research and insights.
---
About Elavay:
At the heart of ELAVAY’s mission lies a steadfast commitment to augmenting health equity and bolstering patient outcomes. By addressing the social determinants of health head-on, ELAVAY seeks to be a harbinger of change within the healthcare ecosystem, advocating for equitable access and holistic approaches to health and wellness. Its complete offering of reports includes:
• ELAVAY: PATIENT INSIGHTS. ELEVATED HEALTHCARE.”
• ELAVAY HEALTH EQUITY REPORT: The State of Health Equity & Social Determinants of Health
• ELAVAY ECHOS IN RESEARCH: Developing Medicines with a Focus on Patients
• ELAVAY POLICY PULSE: Healthcare Policy Education & Advocacy
• ELAVAY BIOADVOCATE BENCHMARK: The State of Patient Advocacy Across the Industry
• Custom feedback that can be analyzed within any of the 23 different therapeutic areas covered in the Elavay report
About Archo:
At its core, Archo strives to give patients a voice & promote positive change in healthcare. Our platform offers a range of resources & support to empower patients & healthcare companies. With training, market research (Elavay) & advocacy, Archo educates the industry on the value of patient-directed care. Together with industry, Archo believes it can tackle today’s most pressing issues for patient care & keep the patient at the center of all healthcare decision-making.
For more information, please contact:
Hunter Fasanaro
Director of Strategic Partnerships & Healthcare Initiatives
Hunter.Fasanaro@archo.io / Elavay@archo.io
https://archo.io | https://elavayreport.com
Hunter Fasanaro
Archo Advocacy, LLC
hunter.fasanaro@archo.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
X
LinkedIn
YouTube