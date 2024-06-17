Governor Abbott Activates State Emergency Response Resources Ahead Of Tropical Weather Threat

TEXAS, June 17 - June 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to activate state emergency response resources ahead of tropical weather activity in the Gulf of Mexico that will begin to impact the state this week.



“Texas stands ready to deploy all resources and assistance needed to help support communities in Southeast Texas that are in the path of a potentially devastating tropical storm,” said Governor Abbott. “I urge Texans to remain weather aware and heed the guidance of local officials to keep themselves and their families safe. Remember: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”



According to the National Weather Service, the Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for potential tropical development over the next several days. Threats of heavy rainfall and flooding are expected to intensify beginning Tuesday evening. Large areas of the state may be impacted, including South Texas and the Coastal Bend stretching toward Southeast Texas.



At the Governor’s direction, TDEM has activated the following state emergency response resources to support tropical weather response operations:

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (Texas A&M Task Force 1 and Texas Task Force 2): Urban Search & Rescue Teams and Swiftwater Rescue Boat Squads

Texas National Guard: Ground Transportation Platoons with high profile vehicles, helicopters with hoist capability

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Warden search and rescue boat teams

Texas Department of Public Safety: Tactical Marine Unit boats and rescue swimmers, search and rescue aircraft with hoist capability

Texas Department of Transportation: High profile vehicles and personnel monitoring road conditions

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Severe Weather Packages



The following state emergency response resources have been readied by TDEM for mobilization as conditions warrant:

Texas A&M Forest Service: Incident Management Teams and saw crews

Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state's natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring



With hurricane season underway, Texans are reminded to follow these flood preparedness and safety tips during tropical weather events:

Know types of flood risk in your area. Learn the basics of flooding.

Sign up for your community’s warning system. The Emergency Alert System and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provide emergency alerts.

Build an emergency supply kit. For more information on how to build a kit, visit: texasready.gov

Keep important documents in a waterproof container. Create password-protected digital copies.

Protect your property. Move valuables to higher levels. Declutter drains and gutters. Consider a sump pump with a battery.

Be extremely cautious of any water on roads or in creeks, streams, storm drains, or other areas. Never attempt to cross flowing streams or drive across flooded roadways and always observe road barricades placed for your protection. Remember, turn around don’t drown.



Texans are urged to implement proactive measures to prepare for incoming weather, including making an emergency plan, following instructions from emergency officials, and monitoring local forecast information. Texans can locate preparedness tips at tdem.texas.gov/prepare and find safety information at texasready.gov.

