Governor Abbott Congratulates Fort Worth As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Fort Worth on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows Visit Fort Worth’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate almost $200 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. I congratulate the City of Fort Worth and Visit Fort Worth on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“As one of Texas’ most iconic destinations, Fort Worth plays a vital role in shaping the state’s tourism identity,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “Its blend of cowboy culture, artistic excellence, and diverse neighborhoods continues to attract travelers from around the world. This designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a testament to Fort Worth’s enduring appeal and commitment to hospitality.”

“Congratulations to the City of Fort Worth for its designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community,” said Senator Phil King. “From the wild west feel of the Stockyards to the modern elegance of Sundance Square, Fort Worth’s unique history and culture is primed to share our state’s rich heritage with the world. Not only is this city a great place to live, work, and raise a family, it is also a wonderful place to visit and explore. Thank you to the hardworking community leaders who helped make this designation happen.”

“Tourism has helped move Fort Worth forward in all the right ways, raising our profile and elevating our entertainment scene including sports, film, and music,” said Mayor Mattie Parker. “In receiving this recognition from Governor Abbott’s team, I want to thank the many, many people in our community who welcome visitors from around the world and the Visit Fort Worth team for rallying our city around our hospitality efforts.”

“Tourism is a big part of our local economy, so we're especially honored to be recognized by Travel Texas for being a Tourism Friendly Texas community,” said Visit Fort Worth President and CEO Bob Jameson. “Visitors know that Fort Worth is full of unexpected treasures and the best hospitality our state has to offer. From our Cultural District full of museums to our rich Western heritage and our twice-daily cattle drive, Fort Worth creates memorable experiences that keep people coming back.”

The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.