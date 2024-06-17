Governor Abbott Celebrates Vehicle Accessory Group Grand Opening In Mesquite

TEXAS, June 17 - June 17, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the grand opening of Vehicle Accessory Group’s new corporate headquarters and manufacturing facility at a ribbon cutting ceremony in Mesquite. With an investment of $65 million, this new facility will create more than 600 manufacturing jobs in North Texas.

“We are proud that Texas is home to the world’s best automotive companies,” said Governor Abbott. “With this new manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters, Vehicle Accessory Group is moving more than 300 jobs from New York and California and creating over 600 new jobs right here in Texas. Companies like Vehicle Accessory Group know that when they bring their business and their employees to Texas, our great state can deliver the business climate, workforce, and infrastructure they need to thrive. Texas is the economic engine of America, where entrepreneurs can cast a vision and know they live in a state where they can achieve it. ‘Made in Texas’ is a powerful global brand, and we look forward to working with the Vehicle Accessory Group as we continue to build a bigger, better Texas for all.”

The Governor was joined at the ribbon cutting ceremony by Vehicle Accessory Group Chairman J. Pearson, Executive Vice President and Chief Quality Officer for Toyota North America Chris Nielsen, City of Mesquite Mayor Daniel Aleman Jr., and City of Mesquite City Manager Cliff Keheley.

Addressing a crowd of over 150 business leaders and local officials, Governor Abbott touted the impressive achievements of Texas' $2.4 trillion economy, including being the Best State for Business for 20 consecutive years, and winning the Governor's Cup for 12 years in a row for the most corporate relocation and expansion projects in the nation. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, the Governor presented a proclamation to VA Group Chairman J. Pearson in honor of the grand opening of their new headquarters and manufacturing facility.

The Vehicle Accessory Group is a leading manufacturer of automotive dealer installed accessories to original equipment manufacturers.