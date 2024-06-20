San Diego-Based Technology Solutions Partner Announces Regional Expansion Across Multiple States
Based on market research and recent conversations with clients and partners, clients want to work with knowledgeable, skilled, and proactive managed solution providers .”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 20, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xceptional, a leading technology solutions partner, is excited to announce the continuation of its multi-state expansion strategy, driven by strategic partnerships and acquisitions.
In 2020, the company established an investment fund to accelerate Xceptional’s expansion and growth strategy. The growth strategy consisted of partnering with and acquiring other IT managed services and solutions organizations that offer complimentary services and solutions within a multi-state region. The company is continuing to execute their growth strategy by actively conversing with organizations who are interested in strategic partnership, investment, or acquisition.
“Based on market research and recent conversations with clients and partners, clients want to work with knowledgeable, skilled, and proactive managed solution providers – organizations that can understand the nuances of their business, industry, IT systems, customers and partners that can deliver tangible results and value,” said Chris McKewon, Xceptional’s CEO. “We believe Xceptional can bring that type of customer experience to the region, so we are looking to broaden our reach into the market and looking for opportunities to innovate and expand our portfolio of services and solutions.”
Xceptional is scheduling strategic partnership, investment, and acquisition conversations with organizations that fit the profile below:
-Gross Revenue: Minimum of $500k (ideal range $1M - 3M)
-Revenue Model: Strong focus on recurring IT support contracts/subscriptions-based revenue
-Geographic Locations: Tulsa, Oklahoma City, Denver, Little Rock, Dallas, Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando, Raleigh, Charlotte, Charleston, Atlanta, Detroit, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Kentucky, Kansas, and Missouri
-Business Model: Managed services, managed security services, or cloud services
-CRM and Ticketing System: ConnectWise
About Xceptional
Established in 2007, Xceptional is a premier technology solutions partner offering a comprehensive suite of managed services, security solutions, and IT services. They closely partner with clients to align IT systems with business objectives, resulting in superior business outcomes. Additionally, Xceptional aids in the formulation and execution of security roadmaps and technology strategies to mitigate risks effectively. Clients choose Xceptional for its collaborative approach, knowledgeable team, proactive IT services, and responsive engineering and support team that is committed to successfully maintaining your organization’s IT operations. Embrace the Xceptional experience today by visiting www.Xceptional.com.
