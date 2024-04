Premier Technology Solutions Partner Announces Continued Regional Expansion

Xceptional's Logo Chris McKewon, CEO of Xceptional

Continuing with our regional expansion strategy will enable us to further enhance our capabilities and offerings to our clients.” — Chris McKewon, CEO of Xceptional

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Xceptional , an award-winning premier technology solutions partner, proudly announces the next phase of its regional expansion strategy with a planned acquisition this year. This will be the company’s second acquisition, facilitating further market growth, innovation, and diversification of its portfolio service offerings.After revealing its regional expansion plans in 2021, Xceptional pursued strategic partnerships and acquisitions, resulting in its first acquisition of managed services provider Altitude Integrations in June 2022. This move facilitated the company's expansion into the Colorado market. Successful integration of the two companies was achieved in early 2023, delivering substantial value to Xceptional’s clients and stakeholders through enhanced resources and product offerings. This success prompted the clear decision to start preparations for a second acquisition.“We are thrilled to announce our second acquisition in Xceptional’s history. This is a significant milestone for our company and a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional technology solutions to our clients, always with a partnership mentality,” said Chris McKewon, Xceptional’s CEO. “Continuing with our regional expansion strategy will enable us to further enhance our capabilities and offerings to our clients.”The company is looking to establish strategic partnerships with other IT managed services, managed security services, and cloud services organizations across multiple states including Texas, Oklahoma, Nevada, Arizona, Ohio, Colorado, Florida, Arkansas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New York, Kansas, Missouri, and Kentucky that offer complimentary services.Please contact Danielle Carpenter, (858) 348-4304 dcarpenter@xceptional.com with strategic partnership inquiries. Please direct media inquiries to pr@xceptional.com.About XceptionalEstablished in 2007, Xceptional is a premier technology solutions partner offering a comprehensive suite of managed services, security solutions, and IT services. They closely partner with clients to align IT systems with business objectives, resulting in superior business outcomes. Additionally, Xceptional aids in the formulation and execution of security roadmaps and technology strategies to mitigate risks effectively. Clients choose Xceptional for its collaborative approach, knowledgeable team, proactive IT services, and responsive engineering and support team that is committed to successfully maintaining your organization’s IT operations. Embrace the Xceptional experience today by visiting www.Xceptional.com