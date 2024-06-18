NAACP, Handy Foundation and Netflix Team Up To Support Next Generation of Hair and Makeup Artists

Photo Credit: Jeff Lewis (Back Row (L – R): Rashima Wilson, Summer Stephens, Ainya Carter, Chanice Williams, Jeannee Primm, Dominique Henson Front Row (L-R): Jennifer Cormack, Kalia White, Rocket Minjizzle, Alyndy Chavez. Committed to increasing diverse representation in the entertainment industry, the NAACP and The Handy Foundation have partnered to announce the return of the NAACP x Handy Foundation Glam Squad Training Program, With the support of Netflix.

The NAACP x Handy Foundation Glam Squad Training Program provides aspiring BIPOC Hair and Makeup artists with the skills to work on film and Television sets.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Committed to increasing diverse representation in the entertainment industry, the NAACP and The Handy Foundation have partnered to announce the return of the NAACP x Handy Foundation Glam Squad Training Program. With the support of Netflix, the NAACP and The Handy Foundation will expand the program to two different editions this year.

“We have always been driven by a mission to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion – on and off screen. Now more than ever, we see a clear need for underrepresented creatives in this industry.” said Kyle Bowser, Senior Vice President of the NAACP Hollywood Bureau. “We are proud to partner with Netflix and Handy Foundation in this fight to make a tangible impact in creating more access points for up and coming artists.”

The NAACP x Handy Foundation Glam Squad Training Program aims to train ten aspiring BIPOC Hair and Makeup artists and provide them with the necessary skills for opportunities to work on film and television sets. During their rigorous 7-week program, trainees will learn specialized training for various skin tones and techniques, special EFX, work on mock photo shoots, gain hands-on experience working at the state-of-the-art NAACP+ Studios and gain insight from tenured industry professionals including; Quintessence Patterson, Key Make Up Artist and Moe Coles, Key Hair Artist; , STARZ's BMF; Camille Friend, Oscar-nominated and NAACP Image Award-winning Makeup Artist and Hair Stylist; Danielle Milton, Founder/CEO, The Milton Agency; Kali Patrice, Hair Stylist and creator of STYLE LIKE A BOSS; and Carol Rasheed, Image Award-winning Makeup Department Head, The Color Purple.

The first edition of this program launched in April with ten individuals who were selected from a highly competitive applicant pool after weeks of internal assessments. The 2024 Spring Cohort participants are Chanice Williams, Jennifer Cormack, Kalia White, Rashima Wilson, Alyndy Chavez, Rocket Minjizzle, Jeannee Primm, Dominique Henson, Summer Stephens and Ainya Carter. Training this year’s cohorts is Keshia Smith, a seasoned holistic makeup artist with over 20 years of experience. Smith has worked with renowned brands such as Nars Cosmetics, MAC Cosmetics, Smashbox and more. Smith's impactful work with projects for Target’s Black History Month venture and Dove’s Crown Act campaign led to her selection to spearhead this initiative.

Ri-Karlo Handy, Founder of the Handy Foundation said, "Actors and performers come from diverse backgrounds with unique needs and require beauty professionals to have experience in servicing different hairstyles, textures and skin tones. The Handy Foundation is honored to partner with the NAACP and Netflix on this initiative. It will be a game changer for performers and the next generation of beauty professionals alike.”

The support from Netflix for the NAACP x Handy Foundation Glam Squad Training Program is part of the company’s Fund for Creative Equity, a dedicated effort to help build new opportunities for underrepresented communities within entertainment, which is designed to build new pathways for underrepresented communities within entertainment.

Tiffany Burrell-Lewis, Director of Creative Talent Development, Netflix, said: “Hair and makeup artists are pivotal to bringing stories to life on screen, and it’s a privilege to support NAACP and the Handy Foundation as they continue to pave the way for a new generation of talent focused on this craft.”

At the program’s completion, one or more participants will have an opportunity to work as a production assistant in the hair and makeup department for an industry partner. Last year, several members of the first cohort were contracted as hair and makeup stylists on several NAACP+ Studios projects including the NAACP Image Awards, NAACP Virtual Award show, and the NAACP Convention.

About the NAACP Hollywood Bureau:

For more than twenty years, the NAACP has steadily increased its commitment to influencing the output of Hollywood’s image-making apparatus, by activating the NAACP Hollywood Bureau as a center for advocacy and change. The Bureau’s purpose is to pursue and secure equitable opportunities and authentic representations in media that reflect our diverse communities. The alliances, coalitions, and partnerships we forge are dedicated to honoring diverse and multicultural forms of artistic expression and promoting responsible approaches toward commercial exploitation.

About the NAACP

The NAACP advocates, agitates, and litigates for civil rights due to Black America. Our legacy is built on the foundation of grassroots activism by the biggest civil rights pioneers of the 20th century and is sustained by 21st century activists. From classrooms and courtrooms to city halls and Congress, our network of members across the country works to secure the social and political power that will end race-based discrimination. That work is rooted in racial equity, civic engagement, and supportive policies and institutions for all marginalized people. We are committed to a world without racism where Black people enjoy equitable opportunities in thriving communities.

NOTE: The Legal Defense Fund – also referred to as the NAACP-LDF - was founded in 1940 as a part of the NAACP, but now operates as a completely separate entity.

About the Handy Foundation

The Handy Foundation was established by veteran film and television executive Ri-Karlo Handy in 2020. Handy's journey as an equity advocate began after sparking a viral debate regarding the need for more Black editors in Hollywood in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests. The Foundation's mission is to connect below-the-line workers to job opportunities in Hollywood, providing training and professional development while helping production companies, studios and networks meet diversity and inclusion goals. Below-the-line workers - editors, camera operators, make-up artists, grips and lighting crews - make up the majority of Hollywood's workforce. Unfortunately, representation and opportunities for professionals from communities of color in this industry falls woefully short of the national average. The Handy Foundation's training programs aim to one day provide pathways for all film and television crafts, and is one of several ways in which the organization is working to impact this lack of diversity. The Handy Foundation also manages a database of available below-the-line workers, and works through that resource to connect studios and networks to a wider talent base. For more info, visit handyfoundation.com.

