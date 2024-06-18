Carbonethic and Dease River First Nation Sign Landmark Agreement for Carbon Sequestration Projects
Largest Boreal Forest Management Project in BC Aims to Maximize Carbon Sequestration and Empower Dease River First Nation.
By working with Carbonethic, we can leverage advanced technologies to protect our ancestral lands while creating economic opportunities for our community.”VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carbonethic Holdings Inc. ("Carbonethic"), a leader in the development of carbon sequestration projects, is proud to announce a new forest management project with Dease River First Nation. Located near Dease Lake in northwestern British Columbia, this initiative aims to enhance sustainable forest practices and community engagement.
— Chief Myles Manygreyhorses, Dease River First Nation
This partnership focuses on improving 1,105,824 hectares of land in the Cassiar Forest District, the largest in British Columbia. The Cassiar Forest District covers 13.1 million hectares, or one-sixth of British Columbia. Leveraging advanced technologies including AI, machine learning, and remote sensing, the project will generate removal and avoidance carbon credits, recognizing the critical role trees play in CO2 removal and forest preservation.
The project’s scalability is significant, with plans to potentially generate more credits from the existing and adjacent land base by maximizing forest assets and addressing negligent mining reclamation in the territory . It also aims to bolster community infrastructure by contributing to the building of a school, improving housing, and creating jobs to allow for members to return to their traditional lands. Active land management will help mitigate forest fires and promote environmental sustainability.
The partnership features an innovative revenue-sharing model, ensuring Dease River First Nation receives no less than 51% of the net proceeds from the sale of carbon offsets within the Project Area. Additionally, 19% of the net revenue will be reinvested into active forest management, enhancing sustainability and environmental stewardship.
The Carbon Credit Production Agreement, set for 25 years, underscores a long-term commitment to sustainable practices and lasting benefits for both the environment and the community. Both Carbonethic and Dease River First Nation are committed to active forest management, including reforestation and general silviculture, to maximize carbon sequestration and enhance forest health.
A joint committee will oversee all aspects of the Carbon Projects, ensuring transparent governance. Carbonethic will also provide training opportunities, empowering Dease River First Nation with the skills needed for sustainable forest management, supporting local capacity building and ensuring long-term sustainability.
"We are thrilled to partner with Dease River First Nation on this significant initiative," said Brent Tolmie, CEO of Carbonethic. "This project underscores our commitment to sustainable forest management and highlights the importance of community engagement in achieving our goals of protecting carbon sequestration, defending against wildfire and ensuring forests can be enjoyed by all peoples both now and in the future."
"Working in such a biodiverse and ecologically significant area offers a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact," said Chief Myles Manygreyhorses of Dease River First Nation. "This partnership represents a significant step forward in our commitment to sustainable development and environmental stewardship. By working with Carbonethic, we can leverage advanced technologies to protect our ancestral lands while creating economic opportunities for our community."
This project adds to Carbonethic’s significant IFM portfolio, including the Dene Keh Kusan Carbon Project, of which Dease River First Nation, Dena Daylu Council and Kwadacha Nation are partners.
For more information about Carbonethic and their carbon sequestration projects, please visit www.carbonethic.io
About Carbonethic Holdings Inc.
Carbonethic Holdings Inc. specializes in developing large-scale carbon sequestration projects using natural climate solutions. The company leverages proprietary technologies, including artificial intelligence, machine learning and remote sensing to create and manage the highest quality carbon offsets in the world and contribute to global efforts to mitigate climate change.
About Dease River First Nation
The Dease River First Nation is dedicated to the stewardship and sustainable management of its ancestral lands. Through innovative partnerships and projects, the Nation seeks to preserve its environment, culture, and heritage while fostering economic growth and sustainability for its community.
