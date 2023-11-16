Carbonethic commences forestry analysis of the Dene Kʼéh Kusān Forest Carbon Project.

Forest Inventory data analysis.

First pilot phase to commence one of the largest forest improvement projects in North America - 3.9 million hectares.

"We are very pleased to see corporations eager to partner with Carbonethic and our land steward partners in our mission to promote sustainability and support clean air".” — Brent Tolmie, CEO, Carbonethic

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 16, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carbonethic Holdings Inc. has commenced the baselining phase of the Dene Kʼéh Kusān Forest Carbon Project. Activities include intensive forest inventory to confirm and enhance existing data. Field crews will be gathering specific inventory information such as tree heights, diameters, age species, and quality. Crews will also capture images, locations and notes on the various levels of dominance.This information will provide the necessary inputs to perform carbon analysis under the BC Forest Offset Protocol (BC FCOP). Carbonethic is intending to sell compliance credits from the project with the majority of revenues being delivered to the Kaska partners under the terms of a strategic agreement.The ProjectDene Kʼéh Kusān is a 3.9 million hectare land base in the ancestral and unceded lands of the Kaska Dena. The Tsia pilot is a 47,000 hectare portion in the NW operating area of the Fort Nelson Timber Supply Area, in northern British Columbia. This pilot is the first phase of one of the largest forest improvement projects in North America.About Carbonethic Holdings Inc.With over 100 years of forestry and ecology experience, the Carbonethic team have the skills and knowledge to help the climate change for the better. Carbonethic uses a combination of traditional forest inventory and improvement techniques and advanced remote sensing in order to bring trust, transparency, and reliability to the carbon market. Carbonethic projects and their corresponding offsets are of the highest quality, targeting relationships with indigenous communities who value active land conservation.About the Kaska Dena NationsThe Kaska Nation is comprised of five Kaska First Nations, three in British Columbia (Daylu Dena Council, Dease River First Nation and Kwadacha First Nation) and two in the Yukon (Ross River Dena Council and Liard First Nation). The Kaska Ancestral Territory is 24 million hectares (93,000 square miles), about the size of the entire state of Oregon. It spans three provinces and territories (British Columbia, Yukon, and Northwest Territories) and constitutes fully 25% of the Yukon Territory and 10% of the entire land area of BC. The majestic northern boreal forest regions of interior BC and the Yukon have some of the continent’s most expansive and impressive wilderness areas, with a great diversity of terrestrial and aquatic ecosystems.

Dene Kʼéh Kusān - Always Will be There