Completion of Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A Replacement delayed to July 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) updates its previous release stating that the Mākaha Bridge Replacement Project No. 3 and 3A would be substantially completed by mid-June. Due to high tides and big surf, crews have been unable to get into the canal to complete slope wall work at Bridge No. 3, therefore, the estimated completion date for this project has been moved to July 2024.

All continued work on the Mākaha Bridge No. 3 and 3A Replacement Project will be daytime work with a single lane closure in the direction of work, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Remaining work includes, final installation of zone guard barriers and end treatments along approach slabs, construction of an access road, riprap and concrete slope wall installation under Bridge 3 and riprap installation under Bridge 3A, and landscaping.

Traffic in both directions will be maintained through the remaining open lane using alternating traffic control contraflow. Flaggers and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety procedures. Access to Mākaha Beach Park, Kea‘au Beach Park, Mākua Beach Park and Keawa‘ula Beach/Yokohama Bay will be available during the closure.

First responders have been notified and will have prioritized access through the work zone. In the event of a red-flag warning, or natural disaster warning during closure hours, HDOT will implement safety measures to protect the public, such as suspending work to ensure full capacity for evacuations.

For project information and a map of the work area, please click here: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/makaha -bridge-replacement-project-no-3-and-no-3a/

Motorists are advised to plan accordingly, allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations and proceed with caution through any work areas.

Electronic message boards will be posted with closure information. Please note all work is weather permitting. The final completion date of this project is subject to change per these conditions.

HDOT apologizes for the continued disruption to the community and thanks the public for its patience as we work to maintain safe facilities.

