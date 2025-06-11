Temporary partial closure of the North Shore Greenway near Kahului Airport for soil removal

Main, News Posted on Jun 10, 2025 in Airports News

KAHULUI, Hawai‘i – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public that a portion of the North Shore Greenway bike and pedestrian path adjacent to Kahului Airport will be temporarily closed 24/7 from Monday, June 16 through Sunday, July 20, for soil removal work.

The closure will be in the vicinity of the Kahului Airport Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting (ARFF) training pit near Kanahā Beach Park. See: https://hidot.hawaii.gov/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/Greenway-Partial-Closure-Map-.pdf

The Pā‘ia side of the closure includes a turnaround point for bicyclists and pedestrians. Signs will be posted to notify path users of the closure point.

HDOT will be removing soil impacted by potential per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at the training pit on the north side of the airport. Soil removal, as approved in the removal action plan submitted to the Hawai‘i Department of Health, is scheduled to begin June 16. Preparation work began in late May and a community meeting discussing the closure and the work was conducted on May 21.

PFAS is a component of aqueous film-forming foams (AFFF). Use of AFFF is necessary for firefighting at airports due to the nature of aircraft fuel fires. AFFF is no longer released in firefighting training, but was used in training prior to 2021. ARFF vehicles statewide have been retrofitted to limit the use of AFFF only to fires with or nearby aircraft fuel.

