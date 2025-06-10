Traffic advisory for 108th King Kamehameha Day parade

Main, News Posted on Jun 9, 2025 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises highway users of closures and delays on state and city streets throughout downtown Honolulu on Saturday morning, June 14, for the 108th King Kamehameha Celebration Floral Parade.

The parade route begins at King Street fronting ‘Iolani Palace. Participants will then head down Punchbowl Street, before making a left onto Ala Moana Boulevard and eventually Kalākaua Avenue. The parade comes to a finish at Monsarrat Avenue and Queen Kapi‘olani Park.

Streets downtown will begin to close at 7:30 a.m. with closures coinciding as the parade moves along the route. The parade is anticipated to reach Kapi‘olani Park at 11:30 a.m.

Special duty police officers will be on-site assisting with safety procedures. Please obey all signs and traffic controls. For parade information see: https://sfca.hawaii.gov/resources/king-kamehameha-celebration-commission/

###