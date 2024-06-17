Submit Release
Iowa Attorney General Bird Statement on Immigration Enforcement Law Ruling

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today released the following statement regarding the federal court's decision to block enforcement of Iowa's immigration law:

"I am disappointed in today’s court decision that blocks Iowa from stopping illegal reentry and keeping our communities safe. Since Biden refuses to secure our borders, he has left states with no choice but to do the job for him. We will be appealing the court’s decision to uphold Iowa’s immigration enforcement law.

Iowa never would have had to pass this law to begin with if it weren’t for Biden’s open borders. Rather than suing Iowa for enforcing immigration laws, he should do his duty to secure the border."

