Navy Announces Plans to Construct Parking Garage for Sailors & Shipyard Workers

The announcement is in direct response to concerns voiced by Sailors regarding the lack of infrastructure and parking surrounding HII-NNS where the construction, overhaul and repair of U.S. Navy aircraft carriers and submarines brings thousands of Sailors and shipyard workers to the area.

The new garage will create more than 2,000 additional parking spaces at NNS, significantly improving the working experience for both U.S. Navy Sailors and shipbuilders. The Naval Sea Systems Command awarded HII-NNS a contract modification valued at $120 million to support the planning, design, and construction of the multi-story garage. Construction is planned to commence later this year and will be completed by April 2026.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that leadership is listening to its Sailors and we’re taking action,” said Rear Adm. Casey Moton, program executive officer, carriers. “While this is one action of many, it is important to recognize we’re not doing this alone. The partnership shown here today reflects the commitment of the wider community and that Sailors assigned here can expect to have the resources they need to be successful.”

Navy continues to work in close partnership with HII-NNS, the city of Newport News and Commonwealth of Virginia partners to advance initiatives to support service members assigned to the shipyard. Joining in the announcement was Jennifer Boykin, President of HII-NNS, Virginia Senator Mamie Locke, and Phillip Jones, Mayor of Newport News.

“For over a century, Newport News Shipbuilding and the City of Newport News have grown up together, alongside the U.S. Navy,” said Newport News Shipbuilding President Jennifer Boykin. “We are intertwined, always supporting each other, and always succeeding together. This new parking garage is exciting news that will contribute to the ongoing transformation of Newport News Shipbuilding and downtown Newport News and the experience our shipbuilders and the sailors assigned to our shipyard have when they come here every day.”

The parking garage is the latest action taken by Navy leaders to address care for its Sailors following a May 2023 investigation initiated by the Secretary of the Navy and Chief of Naval Operations into the Quality of Service and Quality of Life of its service members.

The investigation highlighted concerns pertaining to off-ship living conditions, infrastructure and access to healthy food options. Over the past year, the Navy has worked to rapidly address these problems by working with shipyard and city officials to expand options for after-hour eating, entertainment and recreation, and by implementing additional safety measures throughout the City of Newport News.

As an enduring effort, the Navy is committed to maintaining QoS standards and ensuring commitments are met through regular engagement established a QoS Council where Sailors meet with Navy and shipyard leaders on a regular basis to discuss all aspects of QoS.