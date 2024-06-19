Creanord and Lounea Completes Research on AI-Powered Predictive Analytics
By leveraging the power of AI and ML, we can move from reacting to issues to anticipating and preventing them altogether.”HELSINKI, FINLAND, June 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creanord, a leading provider of network performance monitoring and service assurance solutions, and Lounea, a major Finnish broadband fiber connectivity provider and ICT specialist, today announced the successful completion of a joint research project focused on utilizing machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to predict network congestion before it occurs.
— Claus Still, CEO of Creanord
The project aimed at developing a proactive approach to service assurance, enabling operators to identify potential bottlenecks and address them before they impact the users' experience. Creanord's PULSure solution provided the network measurement and analytics capabilities for the research, while Lounea's production network provided real-world data and served as the testing ground.
"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in service assurance," says Claus Still, CEO of Creanord. "By leveraging the power of AI and ML, we can move from reacting to issues to anticipating and preventing them altogether."
The research explored a palette of AI and ML methodologies, including gradient boosting techniques, random forest classifiers (RFCs), support vector regressors, and neural networks. "Our research revealed that RFCs delivered the most consistent and reliable results for predicting future network anomalies," Husnul Abid, researcher at Creanord explained. “With RFCs our predictions reached an accuracy close to the 85% level, a result which is really good in today’s bursty, video-intensive data networks”.
This predictive capability offers significant benefits for both network operators and their customers. Operators can:
• Proactively address network bottlenecks before they impact user experience.
• Optimize network investments by focusing resources on areas with the greatest need for improvement.
• Deliver a superior level of service with minimal disruptions.
For customers, the result is a more consistent and reliable network experience, with minimal interruptions to critical services like video conferencing and data streaming.
"In today's data-driven world, network performance is paramount," says Riku Päärni, CTO at Lounea. "This research has the potential to revolutionize the way we manage networks and services, ensuring a seamless and uninterrupted experience for our customers."
Creanord and Lounea are committed to ongoing innovation in service assurance solutions. The success of this research project paves the way for further development and implementation of AI-powered predictive analytics, predictive maintenance, and network optimization in all types of data networks on a global basis.
About Creanord: Creanord is a specialist in network performance and service assurance with more than 20 years of experience in developing solutions for mobile operators, broadband fiber, managed service and wholesale providers as well as critical communication providers. Creanord’s PULSure solution enables accurate tracking of network and application performance. Creanord’s technology has been implemented in over 30 countries and more than 60 networks globally.
For more information about Creanord’s solutions, visit www.creanord.com.
About Lounea: Lounea is a Finnish fiber optic operator that has been creating a seamless digital life for over 130 years. We are one of the largest nationwide providers of fiber optic connections to consumers and businesses in Finland, as well as a significant expert in ICT and printing solutions.
The financially stable Lounea consists of two business areas: fiber optics and ICT solutions. Our mission is to enable a seamless everyday life for our customers, both at home and at work. This means clear, reliable, and easily purchasable communication connections and business services. We are approachable and knowledgeable; your inquiries will be answered by our professional team from Lounea. Things work smoothly with us!
For our owners, this means building sustainable business operations and shareholder value. Lounea has nearly 18,000 owners, and we are committed to the long-term development of their shareholder value.
For more information about Lounea, visit lounea.fi.
STILL CLAUS
Creanord Ltd
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Interview with CEO of Creanord - Claus Still during MWC Barcelona 2024.