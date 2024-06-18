Talaria Expands Partnership With Ethos Cannabis, Providing Product Transportation Before Ohio's Adult-Use Sales Launch
Established in 2017, Talaria provides a critical infrastructure for the highly regulated industry and serves all states with legal programs.
After two years of prioritizing fast, reliable delivery for the multi-state operator, Talaria will assist Ethos Cannabis in expanding its Ohio services.
After two years of prioritizing fast, reliable delivery for the multi-state operator, Talaria will assist Ethos Cannabis in expanding its Ohio services.
— Ari Raptis, CEO and founder of Talaria Transportation, LLC
Ethos Cannabis, with operations in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Ohio, has partnered with Talaria for the past two years. Talaria’s cash-in-transit subsidiary, National Secure Transport, handles all of Ethos’ cash transportation needs, while Talaria covers its product transportation services in Pennsylvania.
“Our collaboration with Talaria has provided great value and logistical solutions to Ethos Cannabis over the past two years. We look forward to growing our partnership during this exciting time for Ohio cannabis,” said Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis.
The expanded partnership comes as Ohio recently opened applications for existing medical license holders to apply for dual-use recreational cannabis dispensary licenses. Applications opened on June 7 and sales are expected to commence in the coming weeks.
“We've worked closely with Ethos to develop a customized solution that prioritizes fast and reliable delivery, guaranteeing that their products are readily available to meet customer demand. Our team is honored to continue the work as Ohio begins recreational sales,” said Ari Raptis, CEO of Talaria.
Launched in 2017 by Ari Raptis, a Top 40 Under 40 Rising Star by Marijuana Venture, Talaria’s combined transportation logistics companies employ more than 250 people across more than 30 states, utilizing retired police officers and military veterans to carry out all deliveries.
For information, visit www.Talaria.com, www.NationalSecureTransport.com, and www.Ethoscannabis.com.
About Talaria Transportation, LLC:
Established in 2017, Talaria Transportation, LLC is a privately held company specializing in secure and trusted logistics for the legal cannabis industry. Talaria provides a critical infrastructure for the highly regulated industry and serves all states with legal programs. Providing optimum systems for every facet of the market, including product and lab testing transportation, Talaria is a reliable and trusted resource for the many logistical needs of the legal cannabis industry. With a professional team of retired police officers and military veterans, the company is dedicated to delivering cannabis in a safe, secure, and compliant manner. For information, visit Talaria.com
About National Secure Transport (NST):
National Secure Transport provides clients with innovative end-to-end logistics, cash management, turnkey ATM solutions, and a cashless payment system. The company’s customer-service-oriented approach to cash management ensures safety, compliance, and first-rate customer success while saving clients time and money. National Secure Transport utilizes the latest advanced tracking technology, vehicle safety, and 24/7 all-encompassing surveillance for our fleet of armored vehicles. With top-of-the-line multiple GPS tracking systems and real-time vehicle CCTV technologies, the team keeps cash safe every step of the way. National Secure Transport utilizes the industry’s leading fully integrated cash management software to ensure accuracy, reduce risk, and eliminate time-consuming data entry with real-time reporting. For information, visit NationalSecureTransport.com.
