One Month Remains to Apply for FEMA Assistance in Texas

AUSTIN -- Texans who sustained losses from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 have one month remaining to apply for federal assistance. The deadline is July 16, 2024.

One month after the disaster declaration, FEMA is helping 52,759 Texas households with $110.4 million in financial assistance. The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $13.1 million in low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses.

FEMA specialists have been working in 35 counties helping people apply for assistance. They have visited 67,597 homes and 5,430 public locations. FEMA has operated 33 Disaster Recovery Centers visited by 9,019 residents. More than 8,300 families with 25,000 members have stayed in hotels temporarily at FEMA expense because they could not return to their homes.

Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bell, Calhoun, Collin, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Eastland, Ellis, Falls, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Henderson, Hockley, Jasper, Jones, Kaufman, Lamar, Leon, Liberty, Montague, Montgomery, Navarro, Newton, Polk, San Jacinto, Smith, Terrell, Trinity, Tyler, Van Zandt, Walker and Waller counties with uninsured losses from the storms and flooding April 26-June 5 may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

Texans have several options for how to apply for FEMA assistance. Homeowners and renters can:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To find the center location nearest you go to fema.gov/drc.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, private nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. Applicants may apply online and receive additional disaster assistance information at SBA.gov/disaster or by calling 800-659-2955. SBA representatives are available to provide one-on-one assistance to disaster loan applicants at the Disaster Recovery Centers throughout the affected area. Business Recovery Centers are operating at University of Houston Downtown Marilyn Davies College of Business, Trini Mendenhall Community Center in Houston and East Montgomery County Improvement District in Montgomery County.

For more information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at @femaregion6.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.