Submit Receipts if You Made Repairs

If you made repairs to your home or replaced damaged items, you can submit receipts to FEMA for possible reimbursement.

Even if you cannot find the receipts for work done or items replaced, there are still ways to get that information to FEMA.

Did you use your credit card to buy home repair items or to replace something damaged in the flood?

Reach out to your credit card company to get a copy of your statement with the purchases.

Contact the store and ask them to look you up by a customer loyalty number or your credit card information.

Did you hire a contractor or company to do repairs?

Contact the company/contractor and ask for a receipt or duplicate invoice for work completed.

Contact the company/contractor and ask them to write a letter stating what work was done.

What information do your need to include when submitting documents?

Include with your documents:

Make sure you write your name, disaster number, and FEMA application number on all documents you send to FEMA.

A signed letter to explain why you are submitting documents and what they are for.

Copies of supporting documents, including proof of your disaster-caused losses which could be photos or an insurance claim.

All documents, including receipts, bills, and estimates, must include contact information of the service provider.

Keep all original documents for your records and only provide copies to FEMA.

How can you submit receipts and documents?

There are a few different ways you can provide FEMA with your receipts:

Bring them to a Disaster Recovery Center and a FEMA specialist can help you upload them to your registration. Visit the FEMA DRC Locator for more details on DRCs open in West Virginia.

Upload them yourself on DisasterAssistance.gov or on the FEMA mobile app.

Mail them to FEMA at P.O. Box 10055 Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

Fax them to 1-800-827-8112 and mark Attn: FEMA on the fax sheet.

