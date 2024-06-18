ComplexDiscovery Pricing Pulse Check: Summer 2024 Survey Invites eDiscovery Practitioner Insights

Contribute to the eDiscovery pricing landscape by sharing your expertise in this critical survey.

With ongoing increases in legal technology expenses, this survey is invaluable for assessing costs and making informed strategic decisions, ensuring that eDiscovery needs align with financial goals.” — Kaylee Walstad, EDRM Chief Strategy Officer

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplexDiscovery OÜ, a leading provider of insights in cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery, has unveiled its Summer 2024 eDiscovery Pricing Survey. This semi-annual, non-scientific survey is designed to shed light on the current pricing landscape for essential eDiscovery services.

Survey Overview: Benchmarking eDiscovery Costs

Now in its twelfth edition, the semi-annual survey has accumulated input from a total of 837 participants over its previous eleven editions. The Summer 2024 Survey concentrates on the pricing of critical eDiscovery activities, including collection, processing, and review. It acts as a benchmark for professionals in cybersecurity, information governance, and legal discovery to assess market rates and determine the value of eDiscovery services.

"The ComplexDiscovery eDiscovery Pricing Survey has been a reliable source of objective data since 2019, offering law firms, legal departments, and service providers an essential tool for evaluating and managing eDiscovery costs," stated Kaylee Walstad, EDRM Chief Strategy Officer. "With ongoing increases in legal technology expenses, this survey is invaluable for assessing costs and making informed strategic decisions, ensuring that eDiscovery needs align with financial goals."

The survey comprises 24 multiple-choice questions covering various pricing models and allows for additional comments to provide subjective insights from diverse professional perspectives.

Call to Action: Participate and Share Your Expertise

ComplexDiscovery invites all eDiscovery professionals to contribute their unique perspectives to the Summer 2024 Survey. Practitioner expertise is vital for developing a comprehensive understanding of eDiscovery pricing to benefit the broader community.

To participate in the survey, please visit the eDiscovery Pricing Survey – Summer 2024.

The Summer 2024 Survey will accept responses through July 19, 2024.

About ComplexDiscovery OÜ

ComplexDiscovery OÜ is a highly recognized digital publication focused on providing detailed insights into the fields of cybersecurity, information governance, and eDiscovery. Based in Estonia, a hub for digital innovation, ComplexDiscovery OÜ upholds rigorous standards in journalistic integrity, delivering nuanced analyses of global trends, technology advancements, and the eDiscovery sector. The publication expertly connects intricate legal technology issues with the broader narrative of international business and current events, offering its readership invaluable insights for informed decision-making.

For the latest in law, technology, and business, visit ComplexDiscovery.com.

About EDRM

Empowering the global leaders of eDiscovery, the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) creates practical resources to improve e-discovery, privacy, security and information governance. Since 2005, EDRM has delivered leadership, standards, tools, guides, specifications and frameworks to improve best practices throughout the world. EDRM has an international presence in 145 countries, spanning 6 continents and growing and an innovative support infrastructure for individuals, law firms, corporations and government organizations seeking to improve the practice and provision of data and legal discovery. Learn more about the EDRM at https://EDRM.net.

EDRM Media Contact