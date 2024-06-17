Risch, Idaho Commerce Announce 5th Annual Support Local Gems InitiativeJun03

MEDIA ALERT

Contact: Cody Allred

Idaho Commerce

208.334.2470

cody.allred@commerce.idaho.gov

BOISE, Idaho (June 3, 2024) — Today, U.S. Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) and the Idaho Department of Commerce announced the fifth Annual Support Local Gems initiative, which will serve as an all-day event to support Idaho small businesses.

On Friday, June 7, 2024, Idahoans are invited to Support Local Gems by giving their business to their favorite local shops and restaurants. Idahoans can get involved by shopping at a small business, dining at an independent restaurant, purchasing a gift card for a loved one, writing a review online, or simply saying “thank you” to a small business they love.

“Idaho small businesses are critical to our state’s economy, our workforce, and our way of life in the Gem State,” said Risch. “I am tremendously proud of the owners and employees whose entrepreneurial spirit is a shining light and a pillar of strength throughout our communities. On Friday, June 7th, let’s celebrate these small businesses and Support Local Gems.”

“Idaho’s small businesses – their employees and their owners – are the backbone of our communities,” Governor Little said. “Small businesses sponsor your kids’ sports teams, decorate floats for your Fourth of July parade, and show up for their neighbors in times of need. Join me and demonstrate your appreciation for all they do by buying local on Support Local Gems Day.”

Background: In 2020, Idaho’s small businesses faced unprecedented hardships as they worked to remain viable through the pandemic. In an effort to continue to support businesses, Senator Jim Risch and the Idaho Department of Commerce launched Support Local Gems in 2020 to encourage Idahoans to shop and dine locally.

On the fifth annual Support Local Gems initiative, Idahoans are encouraged to once again give their full support to the small businesses – the local gems – that make Idaho a special place to live and grow. If your organization or small business would like to get involved in the Support Local Gems initiative, visit www.risch.senate.gov.

# # #