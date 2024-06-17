Wastewater released near Carter Lake

CARTER LAKE, IOWA – On Friday, June 14th, the Iowa DNR Field Office in Atlantic received a complaint alleging sewage flowing on the ground at Lakeside Estates Trailer Home Park in Carter Lake.

DNR staff started their investigation on Friday and continued it on Monday. On Friday, they observed wastewater overflowing from an open connection at a vacant lot. The sewage flowed onto the ground and concrete pathways throughout the trailer home park. On Monday, the DNR identified a blockage in the sewer line that caused the wastewater to back up through an open connection.

Lakeside Estates subcontractors cleared the blockage and are cleaning the sewage on the ground.

Authorities are advising people and pets to avoid wet areas in the gutters, street, and any standing or pooling water. Samples have been collected and will be submitted for laboratory testing.

DNR staff will monitor cleanup and containment. The DNR will consider appropriate enforcement action.