DOH APPROVES REOPENING OF RED LOBSTER

Posted on Jun 17, 2024

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) Food Safety Branch issued Red Lobster a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection June 14, 2024.

Red Lobster, located at 1765 Ala Moana Blvd., received a red placard and was immediately closed June 12. A June 14 follow-up inspection found all violations were resolved. DOH advised the food establishment to continue regular monitoring and maintenance to prevent future occurrences.

The DOH Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of foodborne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. DOH food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

For more information on the department’s placarding program go to https://health.hawaii.gov/san/

