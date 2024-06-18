Loris Honored with Customer Experience Achievement at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business
This recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of our team, and we remain committed to driving innovation and excellence in everything we do.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Loris announced that the company has been honored with a Silver Award in the Customer Experience Achievement category at the 9th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for American Business. This prestigious award recognizes organizations for their commitment to excellence and innovation.
The Globee® Awards, known for celebrating outstanding achievements across various sectors, have recognized Loris' significant contributions and dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Loris was selected from a highly competitive pool of entries, highlighting the company’s dedication to excellence and commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients and stakeholders.
“We are incredibly proud to receive this award,” said Etie Hertz, CEO of Loris. “This recognition underscores the hard work and dedication of our team, and we remain committed to driving innovation and excellence in everything we do.”
Loris was selected for this award by a distinguished panel of more than 1,100 judges from around the world, representing a diverse array of industry experts. A list of the participating judges can be found here: https://globeeawards.com/disruptor/judges/
About Loris
Loris unlocks a world of insight for CX leaders, using our AI-powered conversational intelligence platform to extract value from every customer interaction. Address emerging issues before they impact your brand. Eliminate roadblocks in your customer journey that reduce satisfaction and increase costs. Uncover performance issues and address them automatically. Turn the customer conversations you’re already having into the most valuable resource in your company. Start improving your customer experience at loris.ai.
About the Globee Awards
Globee Awards are conferred in ten programs and competitions: the Globee® Awards for American Business, Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, Globee® Awards for Business, Globee® Awards for Customer Excellence, Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Globee® Awards for Disruptors, Golden Bridge Awards®, Globee® Awards for Leadership, Globee® Awards for Technology, and the Globee® Awards for Women In Business. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com
