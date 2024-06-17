Submit Release
Next Dworshak elk working group meeting set for June 20

The purpose of the Dworshak Elk Working Group is to develop proposal ideas for the 2025-26 season setting. The proposals developed by the working group will be presented to the public. The Idaho Fish and Game Commission will use this input to help set seasons into the future. 

The next working group meeting is scheduled for Thursday, June 20th, 2024 starting at 6:15pm at the Clearwater Hatchery, 118 Hatchery Roe Drive, Ahsahka, ID 83520. Anyone interested is welcome to attend virtually at the following zoom link: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81667739780

There will not be an opportunity for public comment during the meeting. If attendees have suggestions or opinions regarding elk management in Dworshak, they are invited to contact one of the elk working group members to share their comments. Those comments will then be taken back to the larger group for consideration at future meeting. 

