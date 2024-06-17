Presidential Innovation Fellows launches first cohort focused exclusively on Artificial Intelligence

This AI cohort includes 11 experts from top tech companies, startups, and organizations around the country. Meeting the government-wide needs specific to AI, they will begin a yearlong tour of duty in civil service, embedded at eight federal agencies. Projects will include maximizing AI’s potential to increase access to justice while minimizing risk of consumer harm, and harnessing data and AI to enhance the electric grid infrastructure to enable the provision of clean, affordable, reliable, resilient, and secure electric power to all Americans.