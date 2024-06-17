Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,669 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 396,790 in the last 365 days.

Presidential Innovation Fellows launches first cohort focused exclusively on Artificial Intelligence

This AI cohort includes 11 experts from top tech companies, startups, and organizations around the country. Meeting the government-wide needs specific to AI, they will begin a yearlong tour of duty in civil service, embedded at eight federal agencies. Projects will include maximizing AI’s potential to increase access to justice while minimizing risk of consumer harm, and harnessing data and AI to enhance the electric grid infrastructure to enable the provision of clean, affordable, reliable, resilient, and secure electric power to all Americans.

You just read:

Presidential Innovation Fellows launches first cohort focused exclusively on Artificial Intelligence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more