Expert Residential Teen Treatment for Teens in the Chesapeake Area

There is nothing more rewarding than seeing a teenager start to feel excited for a future beyond their addiction or mental health issues that they never pictured before."”CROWNSVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland Teen Rehab center in Chesapeake Maryland, provides evidence-based residential treatment to help teens identify, understand, and uproot the cycle of addiction and mental health issues. The center provides a live-in residential program, as well as a partial hospitalization program that provides additional care and support. Program Director Adrienne Washington, LCPC-S works closely with a team of empathetic and expert clinicians to ensure that every teen is given the best opportunity at healing that modern medicine can provide.
Using researched-backed therapies such as Dialectical Behavioral Therapy, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and Acceptance Commitment Therapy, teens are given the tools and coping mechanisms they need to build a foundation for a healthy future. In addition to talk therapies, the Maryland Teen Rehab center also uses experiential therapies (such as art therapy) to help teenagers to connect with their peers, their mentors, with nature, and with themselves.
Mental health and addiction are often intertwined - which is why Sandstone Care’s residential programs focus on addressing both at the same time with dual diagnosis treatment. The center provides expert care for conditions such as depression, bipolar disorder, anxiety, trauma, PTSD, ADHD, and much more. Substance use treatments include recovery from opioids, alcohol, stimulants, marijuana, and more.
Our dual-diagnosis residential treatment center for youth is situated near Rockville, just 20 minutes west of Annapolis. Our facility is in a peaceful cul-de-sac, surrounded by ample green space, which will provide your teen the sense of privacy they need to heal without judgment.
Addiction and mental health issues can leave teenagers feeling overwhelmed and trapped in their attempts to do well at school or at work. As a result, they may turn to substances or unhealthy coping mechanisms to try and distract themselves from those perceived failures - leading to a vicious cycle of stress, desperation, and downward spiraling. Rather than forcing teens to fall further behind in school or work while they are in treatment, at Sandstone Care’s residential center they are given extra academic and vocational support. Licensed teachers make sure that they have the opportunity to catch up on their work, while learning to picture a future worth healing for.
Every single teenager has unique struggles, circumstances, goals, and potential - which is why the Maryland Teen Rehab Center provides completely individualized treatment plans that are built around every single client. By incorporating small group sizes, family involvement, and age-specific care, Sandstone Care ensures that each teen is given the tools they need to heal.
About Sandstone Care:
Sandstone Care is a leading provider of mental health and substance use treatment for teens, young adults, and families. With locations in Colorado, Virginia, Maryland, and Illinois, Sandstone Care offers a range of services, including detox, residential treatment, and outpatient care. For more information, visit Sandstone Care's website. For those interested in learning more about treatment options, Sandstone Care's facility offers 24/7 support at (888) 611-4251. The center is also in-network with most major insurances and provides instant verification of benefits, ensuring transparency in program costs.
