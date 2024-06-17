Pablo M. Linzoain Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author "Influence and Impact" with Chris Voss

Pablo M. Linzoain

PITTSBURGH, PA , USA, June 17, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is delighted to announce a publishing deal with Pablo M. Linzoain, a leading figure in negotiation and conflict resolution, for the forthcoming book Influence and Impact. Pablo Linzoain partners with Chris Voss and other distinguished professionals in this insightful exploration of the art of persuasion and influence in the business world.



Amidst a landscape of high-stakes business situations, Pablo Linzoain stands out as an expert in negotiation with a comprehensive international portfolio in successful conflict resolution management. With over three decades of negotiation expertise, Pablo has counseled numerous executives and corporate leaders across the U.S., Canada, Spain, Japan, Russia, and much of Latin America. His consultancy endeavors have included collaborations with prominent corporations such as BBVA, US Steel, Heinz, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.



Pablo Linzoain’s approach to negotiation identifies systemic flaws as the primary cause of recurring issues rather than deficiencies in individual stakeholders. His pedagogical style simplifies complex negotiation concepts, expediting mutual understanding and collaboration. A lifelong learner, Pablo holds certificates from prestigious institutions including The Business School of Manchester Metropolitan, MIT, and Harvard Law School's Dispute Resolution, Mediation, and Participatory Processes program.



As the founder and CEO of the Instituto de Negociación, established in 2016, Pablo Linzoain provides advanced negotiation training and coursework. His innovative Empathic Persuasive Story method is a sophisticated technical and methodological formula comprising seven foundational principles pivotal in conflict resolution. This methodology imparts bespoke strategies and techniques to harmonize disparate perspectives, demonstrated by its successful implementation across varied contexts.



Pablo emphasizes that adept negotiation transcends cognitive prowess, highlighting the importance of behavioral dynamics in fostering productive business relationships. His Empathic Persuasive Story method serves as a blueprint for individuals seeking to fortify their negotiating skills, enrich interpersonal relations, appreciate diverse viewpoints, and navigate conflicts effectively.



"The main reason people struggle with negotiations is because they have spent years in school but learned nothing about empathy and relationships. The result is that people learn to only compete and never learn to cooperate and influence," says Pablo. His mission is to instill a deeper understanding of human dynamics throughout the negotiation continuum, fostering cooperative interactions and positive outcomes.



For more information or to contact Pablo M. Linzoain, visit: linzoain.com



SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact, inviting readers worldwide to benefit from the collective wisdom and diverse insights of Pablo M. Linzoain, Chris Voss, and an esteemed group of authors.

