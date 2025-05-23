Nick and Jamie Hallas Teams Up with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Phenomenal Business Success' with Howard Partridge

Jamie and Nick Hallas

RHINELANDER, WI, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a collaboration with Nick and Jamie Hallas who will co-author in the upcoming book, “Phenomenal Business Success,” alongside respected business coach Howard Partridge and a dynamic group of co-authors in this powerful collaboration.



Slated for a Summer Release, “Phenomenal Business Success” offers a range of perspectives and insights from various voices and experiences. Whether you’re building momentum or aiming for your next big breakthrough, this book offers a compelling collection of takeaways to spark transformation and elevate your journey.



About Nick and Jamie Hallas:

Rooted in faith, family, and a deep commitment to their community, Nick and Jamie Hallas are the founders of ICT Electric, a growing electrical company serving Wisconsin’s Northwoods with excellence and integrity.



Nick began his electrical career in 2001 as an apprentice, quickly mastering the trade. He earned his journeyman license in 2006 and became a certified master electrician in 2008. In 2012, he and Jamie launched ICT Electric, which has since become a trusted name in the region, known for high-quality work and dependable service. Their dedication to honest craftsmanship and community impact has helped power homes, businesses, and gathering spaces throughout the area.



Jamie brings structure, vision, and purpose to the company’s operations. As a Ziglar Legacy Certified Trainer and Coach, she uses time-tested principles to inspire growth and efficiency—both within the business and beyond. She plays an active role in organizing a homeschool sports club, creating space for connection, teamwork, and character-building. Jamie also helps lead the next generation through Howard Partridge’s Phenomenal Youth and summer conferences, where she encourages young people to lead with intention and faith.



Together, Nick and Jamie are raising six children and living out their values through service and leadership. From expertly wiring a building to coaching tomorrow’s leaders, the Hallas family is dedicated to building something that lasts—professionally, personally, and spiritually.



To learn more about ICT Electric, visit www.incontrolwi.com or call 715-432-1415.



SuccessBooks® is honored to have Nick and Jamie Hallas on board for “Phenomenal Business Success” and eagerly anticipates the invaluable insights they will contribute to this transformative book. Stay tuned for the release of “Phenomenal Business Success.”

