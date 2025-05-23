Michael Killen Partners with SuccessBooks® to Co-Author 'Phenomenal Business Success' with Howard Partridge

Michael Killen

SuccessBooks® is excited to announce a collaboration with Michael Killen, who will co-author in the upcoming book, "Phenomenal Business Success," alongside respected business coach Howard Partridge and a dynamic group of co-authors in this powerful collaboration.



Slated for a Summer Release, "Phenomenal Business Success" offers a range of perspectives and insights from various voices and experiences.



About Michael Killen:

Rooted in faith, family, and a relentless work ethic, Michael Killen has built more than just a business. He has built a mission-driven life centered around service and growth. As the founder of Amish Yard, LLC, Michael turned a $10,000 loan from his father into an award-winning outdoor products company known for its quality craftsmanship and trustworthy customer service.



With over two decades in the industry, Michael has continually pushed himself to evolve as both a leader and learner. He is a Certified Human Behavior Consultant with expertise in the DISC model, which he integrates into his leadership approach and daily interactions. Influenced by the Ziglar philosophy, he lives out the principles of humility, integrity, and personal growth both in business and beyond.



Outside of work, Michael is most proud of his role as husband to Ashlee and father to Ryder and Jessie. He finds joy in coaching his kids' sports teams, prioritizing presence over perfection, and embracing a lifestyle that blends fitness, faith, and family.



A South Park, Pennsylvania native, Michael is passionate about giving back. Whether mentoring other business owners, supporting recovery initiatives, or simply being there for someone in need, he remains committed to serving others. He is not focused on having all the answers, but on walking alongside people with authenticity and purpose.



Michael’s story is one of grit, gratitude, and grace. These are the qualities he continues to embody as he inspires others to lead lives of impact and intention.



Learn more at:

MichaelJKillen.com

AmishYard.com



SuccessBooks® is honored to have Michael Killen on board for "Phenomenal Business Success."

