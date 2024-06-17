STONEWATER ADOLESCENT RECOVERY CENTER HOSTS SECOND ANNUAL FIRST RESPONDERS LUNCHEON
Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center was proud to host first responders for an honorary luncheon at their Oxford, Mississippi, campus on Tuesday, June 4.
Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center was proud to host first responders from across Oxford and Lafayette County for an honorary luncheon at their Oxford, Mississippi, campus on Tuesday, June 4.
— Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen
“Stonewater is so grateful for all that you do to help families like ours and families across the country who are coming here to get treatment,” Stonewater Founder and Director of Outreach and Communications Elizabeth Fikes said during the event.
Guests were treated to lunch from Moe’s BBQ as guest speaker Mississippi House Representative Sam Creekmore shared details of new initiatives and legislation that will improve resources for those struggling with mental and behavioral health challenges. Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center specializes in treating adolescent boys with mental and behavioral health issues, and their families. A virtual intensive outpatient program provides resources and treatment to both girls and boys in states nationwide.
Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen told the Oxford Eagle: “Stonewater’s work to help youth overcome addiction is a special calling,” he said. “Their work on their campus and their work hosting events in our community displays their heart for their mission.”
ABOUT STONEWATER ADOLESCENT RECOVERY CENTER
Get your child back — better — at Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center. We are a family-owned 60 to 90-day dual-diagnosis residential program for adolescent males (ages 12 to 18). Stonewater treats mental health challenges and substance use issues with a comprehensive and compassionate mix of modern treatment approaches on a beautiful campus in peaceful Oxford, MS. Our mission is to build on the inner strengths of each adolescent by identifying their gifts, reconnecting them with goals, healing their trauma, and helping them find purpose and passion to create positive impact — in their families and in the world at large. For more information visit the Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center website.
Elizabeth Fikes
Stonewater Adolescent Recovery Center
