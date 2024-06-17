Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 37 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature;

CS/HB 21 – Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School Victim Compensation Program

CS/CS/HB 23 – Public Records

HB 91 – Transportation Facility Designations

CS/HB 133 – Criminal History of Licensees and Employees

CS/CS/HB 165 – Sampling of Beach Waters and Public Bathing Spaces

HB 187 – Antisemitism

HB 317 – Interstate Safety

CS/HB 321 – Release of Balloons

CS/CS/HB 389 – Transportation Facility Designations

CS/CS/HB 403 – Specialty License Plates

CS/CS/HB 473 – Cybersecurity Incident Liability

CS/HB 479 – Alternative Mobility Funding Systems

CS/CS/HB 619 – Sovereign Immunity for Professional Firms

HB 725 – Veterans’ Long-term Care Facilities Admissions

HB 799 – Easements Affecting Real Property Owned by Same Owner

CS/HB 821 – Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District, Brevard County

CS/CS/HB 885 – Coverage for Biomarker Testing

CS/CS/HB 1063 – Practice of Chiropractic Medicine

HB 1109 – Security for Jewish Day Schools and Preschools

CS/CS/HB 1241 – Probation and Community Control Violations

CS/CS/HB 1329 – Veterans

CS/HB 1347 – Consumer Finance Loans

CS/SB 62 – Resident Status for Tuition Purposes

CS/SB 280 – Vacation Rentals

CS/CS/SB 494 – Graduate Program Admissions

SB 674 – United States-produced Iron and Steel in Public Works Projects

CS/CS/SB 736 – Services Provided by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles or Its Agents

CS/CS/SB 770 – Improvements to Real Property

SB 1078 – Public Records

CS/SB 1082 – Housing for Legally Verified Agricultural Workers

CS/CS/SB 1198 – Corporate Actions

CS/CS/CS/SB 1582 – Department of Health

CS/SB 1600 – Interstate Mobility

CS/SB 7014 – Ethics

CS/SB 7040 – Ratification of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Rules Relating to Stormwater

CS/SB 7072 – Cancer Funding

SB 7078 – Public Records

###