Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 37 Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature;
CS/HB 21 – Dozier School for Boys and Okeechobee School Victim Compensation Program
CS/CS/HB 23 – Public Records
HB 91 – Transportation Facility Designations
CS/HB 133 – Criminal History of Licensees and Employees
CS/CS/HB 165 – Sampling of Beach Waters and Public Bathing Spaces
HB 187 – Antisemitism
HB 317 – Interstate Safety
CS/HB 321 – Release of Balloons
CS/CS/HB 389 – Transportation Facility Designations
CS/CS/HB 403 – Specialty License Plates
CS/CS/HB 473 – Cybersecurity Incident Liability
CS/HB 479 – Alternative Mobility Funding Systems
CS/CS/HB 619 – Sovereign Immunity for Professional Firms
HB 725 – Veterans’ Long-term Care Facilities Admissions
HB 799 – Easements Affecting Real Property Owned by Same Owner
CS/HB 821 – Melbourne-Tillman Water Control District, Brevard County
CS/CS/HB 885 – Coverage for Biomarker Testing
CS/CS/HB 1063 – Practice of Chiropractic Medicine
HB 1109 – Security for Jewish Day Schools and Preschools
CS/CS/HB 1241 – Probation and Community Control Violations
CS/CS/HB 1329 – Veterans
CS/HB 1347 – Consumer Finance Loans
CS/SB 62 – Resident Status for Tuition Purposes
CS/SB 280 – Vacation Rentals
CS/CS/SB 494 – Graduate Program Admissions
SB 674 – United States-produced Iron and Steel in Public Works Projects
CS/CS/SB 736 – Services Provided by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles or Its Agents
CS/CS/SB 770 – Improvements to Real Property
SB 1078 – Public Records
CS/SB 1082 – Housing for Legally Verified Agricultural Workers
CS/CS/SB 1198 – Corporate Actions
CS/CS/CS/SB 1582 – Department of Health
CS/SB 1600 – Interstate Mobility
CS/SB 7014 – Ethics
CS/SB 7040 – Ratification of the Department of Environmental Protection’s Rules Relating to Stormwater
CS/SB 7072 – Cancer Funding
SB 7078 – Public Records
